Changing ‘what if’ to ‘even if’

I know you’ll miss the campaign commercials on TV. They always say such nice things about their opponents. I know you’ll miss getting those political flyers in the mail every day. They, too, always say such nice things about their opponents. And I’m going to miss my almost daily phone calls from a presidential candidate, or someone from his family. But the conversations have been one sided; they do all the talking.

Okay, we’re not going to miss it. But there is only thirty days until November 3rd, and the end of voting for this year’s election. We can hang in there for that long. Notice that I didn’t say Election Day. That’s because, with COVID-19, mail in ballots, and other possible problems, we may not actually elect a president on that day. It may take some time, if the race is close, to determine the winner in the presidential race. Remember, it’s 2020. So just add it to the list of things you’re going to want to forget about this year.

And just add it to the “what if?” list. The “what if?” list contains the things we are supposed to be worried about. Beyond that, we are supposed to be frightened and terrified. At least that is what the media would have us to believe.

So, “what if” we don’t have a declared and obvious winner on election night? Will there be chaos and anarchy? Will there be a possible civil war, like I heard from a radio talk show host?

“What if” Donald Trump is reelected? Can our country stand four more years of his presidency? But “what if” Joe Biden wins? Will we be a complete socialist country by the end of his term, if he lives that long?

There is one thing true about all things that are “what if.” Simply, they haven’t happened yet, and they might not happen at all. But we don’t know, and that often scares us. “What if’s” are fueled by fear, and fear loves to fill in the gaps when we don’t know.

So, the “what if” might not happen. But it could. What do we do then? Maybe our response should be like that of three young Hebrew men many years ago. You probably heard their story back in Sunday School as a child.

The three young men, Shadrach, Meshach and Abed-nego, would not bow and worship the gold image that King Nebuchadnezzar had set up. They would only worship their God. The king was furious and demanded that they be thrown into the fiery furnace. But the three Hebrew men’s response to the king showed their faith in a real “what if” situation.

They responded, “King Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you in this matter. If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us from your Majesty’s hand. But even if he does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.” (Daniel 3:16-18)

And they were thrown into the blazing furnace. But they didn’t get cremated. They didn’t get burned at all. Even their clothes didn’t smell like smoke. God had delivered them, and even the king recognized it, and gave honor to God.

Back to their response to the king. The young Hebrews believed God would deliver them. But what if God chose not to do so? Their response was that they would still honor God no matter what. Their “what if” had become an “even if.”

What if some of the fears now being promoted in the media actually come to pass over the next months? How will you and I respond? Will we respond in fear and anger?

(Remember, anger is fear’s first cousin.) Or will we respond in faith? Like the three young men in Babylon, our response can honor God. Even in the midst of these uncertain times, our “what if” fears can become “even if” faith. And after watching that train wreck of a Presidential Debate Tuesday night, it looks like we’re really going to need it.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]