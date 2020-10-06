Escape from the back porch

Do you remember what it felt like to soar back and forth through the air as you sat on a plastic seat hung by a chain link on either side while pumping the swing set?

Well… I recollect the time when my big brother and I practically stood up on the seesaw glider as it swung to and fro bringing the poles on the children’s entertainment apparatus completely out of the ground.

As a 5-year-old young lad, I nearly had a coronary when I thought the metal structure was going to flip over on its side.

After being confined to the back porch, affectionately known as the playground in the sky, for the first seven months of living in Bentleyville, Pa., we could finely breathe in the sweet smell of freedom when given the keys to the backyard kingdom.

When John received a brand new bicycle without training wheels the previous Christmas, our parents promised that he would be able to ride it in the great outdoors behind the church building. Since he was my number one playmate and chief protector, my prison sentence was also commuted as we both shed our convict jumpsuits and freed ourselves from the shackles of bondage.

Of all the rules our parents gave us, the most important directive was for the rug rats to stay clear of Pigeon Creek, the medium-sized tributary which bordered the edge of the church property to the west. Our parents were concerned their little ones might tumble into the borough’s sewage system; and they didn’t want us to get injured or become ill from the town’s waste water.

In an effort to help the youngsters abide by the number one unwritten regulation, the twosome surprised us with an extra special gift, which would provide hours of fun. The minister and his wife blindfolded their two oldest children with bandanna headbands and led us across the gravel parking lot to the grassy side of the yard.

When we removed our blindfolds, our eyes grew as big as saucers at the brand new swing set directly in front of us.

“This is totally groovy,” asserted the freckle-faced lad as he went over to one of the swings suspended with metal chains. “I’m gonna swing so high that I will touch the sky.”

“Wow! I love this swing set,” I noted while rushing over to climb up the rungs of the ladder to the sliding board, which was attached to the end of the large structure. “It has so many fun things to do.”

“I might be out here all day long,” I added before sliding down the metal slope with my hands in the air squealing with glee.

After we tried out our favorite ride on the children’s entertainment apparatus, we rode the gondola with our little sister Kathleen.

While John sat on one side with his outstretched hands grasping the armrests on either side of him, I sat on the opposite side with my arm wrapped around the little blondie.

All three of us giggled hysterically as our father pushed us back and forth going higher with each gentle shove from behind. After another couple of minutes, the amusement park-like ride came to an end when the one-year-old put her hands out towards our mother.

Once the father of three brought the gondola to a complete stop, the dark-haired brunette picked up her little girl and held the green-eyed blonde around her waist.

“I’m going to take Kathleen up to the house,” announced Mom as she stepped away from the steel structure setting in the ground. “It’s almost time for her to take a nap.”

The little whippersnappers quickly hopped off the two-seater and raced each other to the swings as we had a contest to see which one could go the highest. Dad reminded us not to swing too high so the poles wouldn’t come out of the ground. He didn’t have time to dig proper holes and fill them with cement. After watching his sons enjoy our new toy for several more minutes, the local pastor gave us both a hug before he had to hurry on his way. Once the minister drove down the lane to the main road, we quickly hopped back on the swings to continue our amusement.

When the siblings ramped up the back and forth motion, the freckle-faced lad took a flying leap and landed at the edge of the small hill. He did a tuck and roll and flipped a couple times before coming to a complete stop.

“Jeepers, creepers,” expressed the rising second grader as he stood up and walked back up the hill to the swing set. “That was so funky. I think I’m gonna do it again.”

“You should try it with me cause it’s really a lot of fun,” he added with a wide grin and a giddy hand clap.

“I don’t know if I wanna try that,” I commented with a scrunched up face as I continued to happily swing. “That looks kinda scary. I don’t wanna get hurt.”

After the 6-year-old hopped back onto his swing, he jumped off several more times before he had his fill of the snazzy acrobatic stunt. Then we decided to try out the seesaw glider. After bounding onto the new and improved teeter totter, we began pumping the ride back and forth going higher and higher. The dynamic duo grasped the handle bars tightly as we giggled going faster and faster until the poles began popping out of the ground.

“This is totally off the hook,” expressed the freckle-faced lad as he raised his eyebrows up and down. “Let’s keep going faster until we can flip it over the top.”

Every time the swing set posts emerged from the soft dirt lifting him out of his seat, the kindergarten graduate’s heart leaped into his throat as he squealed with delight.

When the mischievous little rascals thought the swing set was about to roll over onto its side, we brought the ride to a grinding halt as our pupils grew twice the size.

“That was scary fun,” I said climbing off the seesaw glider while stroking my brow with the back of my hand. “But I think I’s had enough of playing on the swing set for now.”

I wasn’t too keen on flipping the swing set over the hill and landing in the creek, which doubled as the town’s sewage treatment plant.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.