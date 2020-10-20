The Headless Horseman rides again

After my vehicle was slimed with a raw egg by a pretentious band of teenagers on All Hallows Eve, I reveled in their screams as I mowed them down with my Dodge Aries.

Not really, but it sounded good. I did, however, chase them through an open field after the defacing of my precious vehicle.

I had been living with the Barrera family which had four children, three of them attended the Christian school where I taught in the little fishing village of Wanchese at the southern tip of Roanoke Island.

I took Billy and Shaun and their younger sister Tonya to the Hallelujah Night at church, so their mother could stay home with the youngest, nine-month-old Brooke. After enjoying the fun-filled event, the three siblings were excited about the numerous games they played to garner mounds of candy that would definitely rot their teeth.

As we drove home from the festivities, I saw a large band of teenagers walking along the side of the road. The next thing I knew there was egg yoke all over my driver’s side window.

Needless to say, I was infuriated!

Not only was I upset because one of those hooligans had the audacity to throw an egg at my vehicle while I was behind the wheel, but the weapon of choice was thrown directly at my window. What if I happened to have the window rolled down?

I was so irate, I missed my turned at the next intersection. We’ve all heard the expression of having egg on our face. Well… there was egg on my vehicle. I was not about to let this pass without giving those teenagers something to think about the next time they decided to toss an egg at a passing vehicle. I had to do something to protect all the poor innocent souls that had been before me and were to come after me.

I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders. This was my San Juan Hill moment. Live free or die!

No one was going to mess with me and get away with it. Not if I had anything to say about it.

I drove to the next intersection and turned around. I sat at the stop sign as the rowdy band of ruffians began to walk along an empty lot on the opposite side of the street. Billy, who was sitting in the front seat with me, questioned as to what I was going to do next.

Grabbing the wheel with both hands, I simply told him and his younger siblings to hang on to their hats as I put the pedal to the metal and flew across the road jumping the ditch into the open field. I was headed directly toward the group of cocky scalawags, who thought they were so smug sitting in their grandiloquent high horse. I was about to knock them down a peg or two from their high and lofty position.

As I drew closer to the small band of delinquents, they began to scatter while dodging my vehicle. Some even turned and ran in the opposite direction. However, the more arrogant ones, who were angered by my defiant challenge, fired more eggs from their arsenal at my oncoming vehicle as I blazed a trail through the midst of the scoundrels leaving them defeated and running scared.

I had accomplished my goal. However, my feeling of light-hearted elation was short-lived. Only then did I realize there had been a sheriff’s patrol cruiser observing the entire encounter from beginning to end.

I was toast!

I no more pulled back onto the main road when the squad car turned around and chased me down with its lights and siren blaring. Now I was really in a pickle!

Not only were those teenagers going to get away with trashing my automobile, but I was going to end up with a traffic ticket or worse – being thrown in the pokey. My heart sank like a sack of potatoes!

Although I was grief-stricken about being stopped by the authorities, I was still angry about being the pawn in the teenagers ridiculous game. The next few moments were incredibly daring, not to mention foolish on my part… but I leaped from my vehicle and headed straight toward the blue light special. I could have easily been shot on sight if the officers believed me to be hostile with the intentions of doing them bodily harm.

Luckily, I wasn’t carrying anything in my hands that could be mistaken for a weapon.

I stood there in the middle of the street questioning the officer if he noticed what those juveniles did to my mode of transportation.

I explained about the egg being thrown at my driver’s side window along with several hypothetical scenarios of a potential would-be wreck.

The officer stated they were out patrolling the neighborhood to make sure nothing of that nature happened.

“So much for that,” I thought. “It happened right in front of your nose; and you didn’t even see it.”

The other officer walked up to check on the kids in the car. When he came back to meet me and his partner, I could have sworn there was a smirk on his face.

I counted myself fortunate when they allowed me to escape with nothing more than a verbal warning.

That was definitely one Halloween night I will not soon forget… it happened 30 years ago; and I still remember it with vivid detail. Although we told the kids’ mother, they were all sworn to secrecy.

The day following the unusual ordeal, all the high school students were asking my father, who taught high school English, if I was the maniac behind the wheel of the car that attempted to run them down.

He knew nothing about the incident. Well, I think it is safe to say… the cat is finely out of the bag.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.