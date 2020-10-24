Honoring struggle of our ancestors to vote

Back on Nov. 20, 2016, in my column, I wrote “that Democrats should greet the election of Donald Trump with a ‘cheerful spirit,’ realizing there will be a day of reckoning.”

Well, during these last four years, President Donald Trump has done very little to reassure the American people that he was the President of the nation whose policies and practices demonstrated that all Americans matter. And, today, that day of reckoning is upon us as the American people have been in the process of conducting the 2020 General Election for the past several weeks. And in NC, early voting started back on Oct. 15 and will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 31.

To be sure, President Trump’s overall behavior and character are on the ballot in reference to the future and security of our Republic, for the President has remained a constant source of division and confusion, with the Republicans sticking with him, choosing party over patriotism and the rule of law. No doubt, our beloved Republic is in peril as Trump has managed quite well to “bring disgrace and ridicule to the presidency by his words and actions.”

With the 2020 General Election just ten days away, the American people have had an opportunity to assess which candidate and party will move America in the right direction, making us the kind of country we want to become for generations to come. So, there’s really too much at stake for you to stay home unless you are voting absentee ballot by mail. We get this opportunity every four years to help define the future of our country by exercising our important civic responsibility of voting. And, yes, there is still time to register and to vote at any of the early voting sites throughout Sampson County, with the last day of early voting on next Saturday, Oct. 31.

With that said, come on, consider doing this for the ancestors, those who sacrificed a great deal, even death, for our right to vote. Really, I can’t think of any better way to celebrate and honor their memory and legacy than exercising the right to vote. And, just for the record, it was 150 years ago this year, that Congress passed the 15th Amendment in 1870, giving Black men the right to vote during Reconstruction, following the Civil War, changing the face of the American electorate. For the first time, the South will have “the look” of a democracy with Black men holding political office on the local, state, and national level.

This appearance of a biracial democracy in the South will be short-lived as Blacks saw their hopes of equality shattered by Jim Crow and discrimination after 1890. If for no other reason, let the struggle of our ancestors be the catalyst driving you to the polls this year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the choice is yours: Do we change course or keep Trump for another 4 years?

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.