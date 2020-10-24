Are you sick and tired?

Let’s face it, last March, we all thought we would be over it by now. Well, if not over it, we thought everything would be at least pretty much back to normal. But COVID-19 is still around and things haven’t returned to normal. And we are tired of it.

We’re tired of the school situation. School has been disrupted, with only a few kids attending full time. The rest of the students are attending part time, or on a virtual basis. Educators are concerned because they know that many students, especially at risk students, are getting further behind in their school work. Many students have family and the environment around them that will enable them to maintain their education, even without full time schooling. But many do not. Many need the structured learning environment that the school and classroom teachers provide. Sadly, the gap between the two groups will only grow larger the longer the current school situation continues.

We’re tired of the way COVID has affected our lives. Many are tired of the drastic financial effects of the COVID restrictions on their businesses. We’re tired of being cautious about going places, like church or the movies, if they are even open. And we’re even tired of those face masks and hand sanitizer.

There’s even a name for our condition. It’s called “COVID fatigue.” The “We’re all in this together” attitude of last Spring is pretty much gone. We’re ready for things to get back to normal, whatever that is. But there’s a problem. While we may be sick and tired of COVID, COVID is not tired of making us sick.

This past week the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 passed over the 220,000 mark in the United States, with over eight million total cases. I know there are questions about how COVID statistics are kept, and I know there were other serious underlying conditions that have contributed to many of those deaths. But you can’t deny that COVID is serious and should be taken seriously. I’m sure nearly everyone reading this column knows someone who has been quite ill because of the virus.

I’m tired of COVID. But truthfully, I’m more aggravated with it, than tired. I’m not as tired as the healthcare worker, who has been dealing with cases day in and day out for months. I’m not as tired as the business owner, who is trying to figure how he is going to keep his doors open. I’m not as tired as the government official, trying to decide how to stop the spread of COVID. And I’m not as tired as the COVID patients, trying to combat the effects of the virus.

So I will try to do what I can. I will try to wear the mask more, especially in situations that are conducive to the spreading of the virus. I’ll wash my hands and use hand sanitizer, and try to be smart in social gatherings.

But there’s another fatigue I have that maybe, just maybe, will come to an end in a couple of weeks. It’s called “election fatigue.” I’ll bet you have it, too. I’m sure many of you have said, “I just want it to be over.” I’m tired of those endless campaign commercials on TV. I’m tired of those prerecorded phone calls, and those cards in the mail. Yes, I’m tired of Joe and Donald, Thom and Cal. I thought once I early voted this week it would stop, but it hasn’t. Guys, you’re wasting your time bothering me, my ballot is already in the machine.

We can hope that election fatigue will cease to exist in a couple of weeks. Well, at least for this election cycle. But there may be a more personal fatigue that you may be facing. It may be an illness that you have suffered with for years. Or you may be caring for someone with a long term illness. There may be a family situation that never seems to improve. Whatever it is, you’re tired, you’re weary.

You probably could use some encouragement. Maybe we all need some right now. The Apostle Paul wrote, “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” (Galatians 6:9) So, hang in there. There’ll be a COVID vaccine in a few months. And thank goodness, those campaign commercials will be off our TV screens in a couple of weeks!

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]