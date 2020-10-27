A historic Presidential election

A landslide victory!

The only words sweeter to the ears of a presidential candidate is a clean sweep.

However, it has been exactly two hundred years since a contender for the highest office in the land has achieved such lofty aspirations.

Of course, the sitting president — one of our founding fathers — at the time, ran unopposed, which has only happened three times in our great nation’s long illustrious history.

With political parties becoming more and more polarized in the modern era, it has become next to impossible for a politician to achieve such an extraordinary goal.

Although, I remember the time when one such public servant attained a near total victory by winning all but one state — something that happened only twice, both in the twentieth century.

After roaming the streets of Bentleyville, Pa., on All Hallows’ Eve collecting a haul of confectionery plunder, the first graders at Main Street Elementary School were on a sugar high by the time Friday afternoon rolled around.

Mrs. Clara Detts, who was at her wit’s end from dealing with hyperactive students for the last three days, breathed a sigh of relief when she passed out the Weekly Reader’s, signaling the last activity of the long week.

A photo of President Richard Nixon accepting the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Miami, Fla., was on the front page of the nationally distributed elementary student newspaper.

As the young scholars began to engage in idle chit chat about the principal headline, the brown-haired educator managed to lower the noise level a few decibels as she began to ask a series of intriguing questions about the main topic.

“I’m glad to hear everyone is eager to discuss the top story in this week’s issue,” remarked the veteran teacher as she clasped her hands together. “I know we’ve been discussing this for awhile now, but can anyone tell me who the man is on the cover?”

Several hands, including mine, shot up across the large classroom as the students anxiously awaited for the opportunity to be chosen.

“Stephanie Higareda,” exclaimed the woman of small stature as she called on one of her prized pupils.”Why don’t you share with the other boys and girls who is standing behind the podium.”

“That’s President Richard Milhouse Nixon,” replied the prim and proper lass before continuing her litany of facts. “He’s the thirty-seventh president of the United States of America; and he’s a Republican.”

When I expelled a puff of hot air from my lips followed by a head gyrating eye roll, Bobby Kuhn, my desk mate, quickly covered his mouth after bursting out into a fit of laughter over my silly antics.

When the first grade teacher firmly gripped the giggling shaver’s shoulders, I straightened up in the desk chair before locking wide eyes with my partner in crime as we both swallowed hard.

“Bobby Kuhn,” declared Mrs. Detts as she looked down at the brown-eyed boy. “Would you like to share with the rest of the class who is running against the president?”

“Um… I think… it ‘s on the tip of my tongue,” stated the black-haired nipper while turning the page. “Of course, it is… Senator George McGovern of South Dakota.”

I waited until the educator moved along to another part of the sizable room before looking across the aisle at Timmy Kennedy and David Demo and raised my eyebrows while flashing my pearly whites.

Both boys stifled giggles by hurriedly covering their mouths with little hands before they were the next unsuspecting victims of unwanted scrutiny from our teacher.

“That was a close call,” declared David as he glanced at me when the teacher answered the door. “You are constantly making us laugh with those funny faces you make.”

“Yeah,” interjected Timmy before he reached across the aisle and playfully slugged me in the arm. “I thought I was gonna fall out of my chair onto the floor.”

“It doesn’t take much to make youns two laugh,” interjected Bobby before putting his thumb on the tip of his nose and wiggling his fingers towards his friends across the aisle. “You guys think everything is funny.”

Following the disruption at the door, the seasoned educator announced that we were going to have our very own presidential election in conjunction with the rest of the school.

After thunderous applause and cheers erupted throughout the large classroom, the woman of small statue managed to quiet down the rabble-rousers long enough to read the Weekly Reader’s top story before lining up to cast our votes.

Since Mr. Ronald Skiles’ fifth grade class was conducting the mock election, he was helping to direct traffic while two of his top students acted as the registrars at the registration desk.

When two of our fellow first graders moved along toward the voting booths, Johnny Puskarich and me were the next twosome to step up to the registration desk.

After giving our full names to the blonde-haired girl with pigtails, she marked them off the list while the ten-year-old boy handed my buddy and me each a ballot.

In no time flat, my favorite pal and I walked over and cast our ballots into the metal container on a pedestal before giving one another some skin as we headed back into the classroom to finish up the Weekly Reader.

After the vote totals were tabulated, one of the fifth graders delivered the results to the other five classrooms throughout the school for the big election announcement.

With ninety-eight votes, the winner of the mock election was President Richard Nixon; while Senator George McGovern received seventy votes, which actually mirrored the real McCoy.

The following Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1972, President Richard Nixon was swept back into office for a second term by obtaining an extraordinary landslide victory with forty-nine out of fifty states.

On the other hand, his opponent, Senator George McGovern, who was unable to garner his own home state of South Dakota, only squeaked out a triumph in Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.

President Ronald Reagan was the only other candidate in modern history to receive the same margin of victory when he ran for his second term in 1984 against former vice-president Walter Mondale, who only triumphed in his home state of Minnesota.

However, there were two presidents, George Washington and James Monroe, who surpassed Nixon’s performance by garnering every state in the Union during the elections of 1788, 1792 and 1820, respectively; however, they both ran unopposed.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.