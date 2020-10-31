Exercise your right to vote

Vote.
Thousands across Sampson County have already exercised their democratic right to cast a vote for their elected leaders, including for the person who will lead this country for the next four years.
If you haven’t, we urge you to go to your precinct and complete your ballot. It is our responsibility to participate in the democratic process afforded to us, and we shouldn’t eschew the opportunity to make our voices heard.
For those reading this on Saturday, there is still a last-minute opportunity to cast an early vote at five different locations across Sampson County, as thousands have done locally since Oct. 15.
Those one-stop voting locations include: Old Badcock Building, 317 Northeast Blvd., Clinton; Plainview Fire Station, 5041 Plain View Hwy., Dunn; Harrells Fire Department Training Center, 915 Ward Road, Harrells; NC Justice Academy, 200 W. College St., Salemburg; and Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove,
The last chance to early vote is today, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov. 3, and polls across Sampson will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with times to be extended for those in line.
In accordance with an Emergency Order issued back in July by the North Carolina State Board of Elections, some locations have been changed to ensure sufficient space for social distancing and other measures, identify larger facilities for use as polling places. In Sampson, a few Election Day polling sites are being moved.
That includes the Garland Precinct, which is being moved from Garland Town Hall to the Garland Fire Station, at 375 W. 2nd Street, Garland; the Kitty Fork Precinct, which is being moved from Sampson County Farm Bureau to the North Carolina Army National Guard, at 101 Armory Road, Clinton; and the Mingo Precinct, which is moving from the Mingo Community Building to the Old Midway Elementary School, at 1500 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn.
Anyone with questions should call the Sampson Board of Elections Office at 910-592-5796. The Sampson County Board of Elections can also be visited online, at www.sampsonnc.com/departments/boe, where you can find more information, including sample ballots and other pertinent materials related to the election and voting.
The comprehensive list of Sampson County polling locations on Election Day are as follows:
Autryville
Autryville Town Hall, 215 S. Gray St., Autryville
Clement
Clement Civic Center, 3402 Maxwell Road, Autryville
Central Clinton
Clinton City Hall Auditorium, 221 Lisbon St., Clinton
East Clinton
Clinton Civic Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton
Northeast Clinton
Sampson County Adult Day Care, 210 Fisher Drive, Clinton
Southwest Clinton
Clinton Fire Station, 222 Wall St., Clinton
West Clinton
Sampson Community College, 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton
Garland
Garland Fire Station, 375 W. 2nd St., Garland
Giddensville
Piney Grove Fire Station, 471 Goshen Church Road, Faison
Harrells
Harrells Fire Department Training Center, 915 Ward Road, Harrells
Herring
Herring Fire Station, 2021 Rabbit St., Clinton
Ingold
Union Elementary School Gym, 10400 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton
Keener
Halls Fire Station, 7730 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton
Kitty Fork
North Carolina Army National Guard, 101 Armory Road, Clinton
Lakewood
Lakewood High School Gym 245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg
Mingo
Old Midway Elementary School, 1500 Midway Elem School Road, Dunn
Newton Grove
Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove
Plainview
Plainview Fire Station, 5041 Plainview Highway, Dunn,
Roseboro
Roseboro Municipal Building 101 W. Pleasant Street, Roseboro
Rowan
Rowan Community Building, 50 Reedsford Road, Clinton
Salemburg
Salemburg Town Hall, 100 Methodist Drive, Salemburg
Turkey
Turkey Town Hall, 51 Market St., Turkey
Westbrook
Westbrook Community Building, 4431 Newton Grove Hwy., Newton Grove