Exercise your right to vote

Vote.

Thousands across Sampson County have already exercised their democratic right to cast a vote for their elected leaders, including for the person who will lead this country for the next four years.

If you haven’t, we urge you to go to your precinct and complete your ballot. It is our responsibility to participate in the democratic process afforded to us, and we shouldn’t eschew the opportunity to make our voices heard.

For those reading this on Saturday, there is still a last-minute opportunity to cast an early vote at five different locations across Sampson County, as thousands have done locally since Oct. 15.

Those one-stop voting locations include: Old Badcock Building, 317 Northeast Blvd., Clinton; Plainview Fire Station, 5041 Plain View Hwy., Dunn; Harrells Fire Department Training Center, 915 Ward Road, Harrells; NC Justice Academy, 200 W. College St., Salemburg; and Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove,

The last chance to early vote is today, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov. 3, and polls across Sampson will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with times to be extended for those in line.

In accordance with an Emergency Order issued back in July by the North Carolina State Board of Elections, some locations have been changed to ensure sufficient space for social distancing and other measures, identify larger facilities for use as polling places. In Sampson, a few Election Day polling sites are being moved.

That includes the Garland Precinct, which is being moved from Garland Town Hall to the Garland Fire Station, at 375 W. 2nd Street, Garland; the Kitty Fork Precinct, which is being moved from Sampson County Farm Bureau to the North Carolina Army National Guard, at 101 Armory Road, Clinton; and the Mingo Precinct, which is moving from the Mingo Community Building to the Old Midway Elementary School, at 1500 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn.

Anyone with questions should call the Sampson Board of Elections Office at 910-592-5796. The Sampson County Board of Elections can also be visited online, at www.sampsonnc.com/departments/boe, where you can find more information, including sample ballots and other pertinent materials related to the election and voting.

The comprehensive list of Sampson County polling locations on Election Day are as follows:

Autryville

Autryville Town Hall, 215 S. Gray St., Autryville

Clement

Clement Civic Center, 3402 Maxwell Road, Autryville

Central Clinton

Clinton City Hall Auditorium, 221 Lisbon St., Clinton

East Clinton

Clinton Civic Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Northeast Clinton

Sampson County Adult Day Care, 210 Fisher Drive, Clinton

Southwest Clinton

Clinton Fire Station, 222 Wall St., Clinton

West Clinton

Sampson Community College, 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton

Garland

Garland Fire Station, 375 W. 2nd St., Garland

Giddensville

Piney Grove Fire Station, 471 Goshen Church Road, Faison

Harrells

Harrells Fire Department Training Center, 915 Ward Road, Harrells

Herring

Herring Fire Station, 2021 Rabbit St., Clinton

Ingold

Union Elementary School Gym, 10400 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton

Keener

Halls Fire Station, 7730 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton

Kitty Fork

North Carolina Army National Guard, 101 Armory Road, Clinton

Lakewood

Lakewood High School Gym 245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg

Mingo

Old Midway Elementary School, 1500 Midway Elem School Road, Dunn

Newton Grove

Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove

Plainview

Plainview Fire Station, 5041 Plainview Highway, Dunn,

Roseboro

Roseboro Municipal Building 101 W. Pleasant Street, Roseboro

Rowan

Rowan Community Building, 50 Reedsford Road, Clinton

Salemburg

Salemburg Town Hall, 100 Methodist Drive, Salemburg

Turkey

Turkey Town Hall, 51 Market St., Turkey

Westbrook

Westbrook Community Building, 4431 Newton Grove Hwy., Newton Grove