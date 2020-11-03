Bonding over nap time escapades

Mrs. Irene Cole’s morning kindergarten class at Ellsworth Elementary School was taking a break from their routine activities by getting in a little shut eye.

However, Johnny Puskarich and I was engaged in a bit of tomfoolery while propped up on our elbows with heads facing one another playing with a couple of Hot Wheels cars.

As partners in crime, we snuck the contraband into school by hiding the small toy vehicles in our multi-colored striped pants pockets. Acting like a couple of little hooligans, we admired each others vehicle while rolling the model cars back and forth across the floor to one another.

When the student teacher, Dawn McCracken, walked past, we hid the small model cars underneath our chests. Our hearts were furiously beating at the thought of getting caught. We pretended to be sleeping by playing possum.

Larry Kotchman, who wasn’t very far away, saw us playing with our Hot Wheels. He decided to join in on the mischief making. The lad with slicked-back brown hair pulled his own Hot Wheels model car from his blue checkered pants pocket.

The little bootlegger rolled his model car over to his comrades, hitting me on the arm. I jumped sky high into the air and thought my heart stopped as all three of us began to snicker.

Larry lifted his head from his foam mat and looked over to Mrs. Cole’s desk, where she and the student teacher were conversing, to see if either of them detected the commotion. The little shaver breathed a sigh of relief when he realized neither adult overheard the disturbance. Then without warning, the little lad from Cokeburg grabbed hold of his vinyl mat and completely rolled over landing right next to me.

“Hey there, buddy,” whispered Larry beaming from ear to ear as he placed his hand on my shoulder giving it a squeeze. “Sorry, I scared you.”

When Johnny buried his face in his arms convulsing with laughter from his classmate’s acrobatics, he inadvertently gave himself a zerbert on the arm. The noise was loud and obnoxious as if someone passed gas. Larry and I, who were smiling and on the verge of laughing, laid motionless on our sides looking at one another with wide eyes desperately trying to hold our breath.

Mrs. Cole stood up from her desk and looked in the general direction of the outburst. When she called out Johnny’s name, he sat up and asked, “Yes, ma’am?”

Then the kindergarten teacher posed a question of her own. “What is going on over there?”

“I sneezed,” explained the lad of Korean descent as he glanced at his fellow cohorts, who were both looking up at their classmate from the floor.

He had a slight grin showing at the corners of his pursed lips.

“Do you need a Kleenex?” queried the stout woman from across the room.

“No, ma’am,” Johnny respectfully said. When he laid back down, all three us looked at each other with stifled laughter.

Luckily, that little outburst ended our nap time.

Johnny rushed over to help his best buddy fold up his sleeping mat because he knew I would have a difficult time due to my disability.

He was always looking out for me.

With nap time completed, it was finally time for art class; and it wasn’t just any old art class. It was the day we were making our Indian drums.

My favorite pal and I no more sat down at the half moon-shaped table when our fellow collaborator plopped down on the other side of me.

“Hello there fellas,” commented Larry as he placed his Maxwell House coffee can on the table. “Is it all right if I join youns to work on our Indian projects?”

“Sure thing, buddy,” mentioned Johnny as he half stood on the round stool attached to the table and moved the Elmer’s in front of his best buddy. “We can share the glue.”

I patted my slicked brown-haired classmate on the back and smiled broadly.

Mrs. Cole cautioned us to take our time to do a good job on the projects. Because we were going to be using some of them as part of our play about the First Thanksgiving.

Not wasting any time, the three of us got right to work converting our assorted coffee cans into drums fit for an Indian brave.

We showed off our artistic abilities by making numerous Native American symbols on our construction paper.

“Did you make your Indian costume yet?” Larry asked me while reaching for the glue to attach the construction paper to the coffee can.

“Yeah,” I declared while carefully cutting the art paper to fit around my tin can. “My Mom helped me with it this past Tuesday.”

“What about you?” I asked my chum.

“My mom helped me last weekend,” noted the Cokeburg native covering his coffee can with the construction paper.

“Do you want me to help you cut that?” he asked with concern.

After handing the paper and scissors over, I let Larry finish the difficult task for me. “Thanks, buddy.”

Then I asked my favorite pal about his Indian garb.

“My Mom is helping me with my costume this weekend,” exclaimed Johnny as he completed his Tom-Tom drum.

Then both boys helped me complete my rhythmic instrument. After which, we all patted the lids to try out the finished products.

Mrs. Cole made her rounds and complimented us on our snazzy drums.

“I can’t wait until we do the play next week,” mentioned Johnny as he bent down to tie his shoe.

“Me either,” exclaimed Larry writing his name on the bottom of his art project. “It’s going to be the greatest play ever.”

“And we are going to be the the best Indian braves there ever was,” I added standing to my feet.

After the three friends put the Indian drums in the center of the table, we placed our hands on top of one another and lifted them into the air.

“One for all, and all for one!” we said in unison.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.