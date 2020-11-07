Becoming more active, engaged citizens

As I was writing this column, the Nov. 3 presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and the Democratic challenger Joe Biden was not yet determined as votes in several states were still being counted to determine who won the U.S. presidency.

Once the last vote has been counted and a winner announced, it is my fervent hope that we, the people, will become active citizens, staying abreast with events happening on the local, state and national level. By becoming more active citizens— attending meetings and maintaining a high level of civic engagement — we can do a great deal more to bring our country closer to fulfilling its promise of equal rights, justice and opportunity for all.

Of course, as citizens, we differ in opinions on what should be the government’s role in the lives of the people. For me, it is my firm belief that government should be viewed as a positive and benevolent force, working on the people’s behalf. Others might take the view that government should play a limited role, believing government has done enough. Whatever one’s view might be, let’s never forget the fact that as Americans, we have more in common than not, with no one more or less than the other.

As Americans, it is up to all of us to make America a better place for all its citizens, building an effort to level the playing field by ending systemic racism and insisting that our government persistently fight for the ideals and principles embedded in America’s founding documents, enriching our American democracy, while guaranteeing the equal protection of the law for all Americans. As active citizens, this is just part of the role we all can play as we pledge to save our democracy, working to help America become a more perfect union.

Just as important is the fact that we must continue to educate ourselves by engaging in various activities and conversations that will give us a better understanding about who we are as a nation, seeking ways to continually challenge ourselves to become better and that will include doing more to right the wrongs of the past. Fundamentally, we must learn to respect the humanity and dignity of all Americans, coming to the realization that we are stronger together.

The work we have to do begins with each individual having the dedication and commitment to making a difference in our community. We all must do more to help all people access the possibilities, moving past those things that keep us fearful, while treating everyone as if their lives have value. And, as a nation, I believe we have a moral obligation to commit to equality of opportunity for all, putting in place policies and practices that help the underserved and underemployed.

Our common humanity requires that we, as active citizens, care about the welfare of the people — their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, and their civil rights.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.