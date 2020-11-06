Sad display on center stage at White House

As of this writing Friday night, the U.S. Presidential race was not called, despite Joe Biden apparently closing in on a victory that was already under dispute by incumbent Donald Trump and his vehement claims of widespread fraud — baseless assertions that he attempted to speak into existence.

He said it was embarrassing. We couldn’t agree more.

It was a sad display as Trump brought his virtual (and now regularly flagged) rants from Twitter to the White House briefing room, speaking uninterrupted for nearly 20 minutes to media members and taking no questions to expound on his accusations of perceived corruption. It was sad to see a President with no actual evidence attack a process that truly does makes America great — a process from which he benefited just four years ago.

For months leading up to the election, Trump spoke of the fraud of mail-in ballots, an attempt to rally his base to call into question votes that are completely lawful as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. “Democrat-run” states accept them; “Republican-run” states accept them.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump said Thursday to the media and millions of Americans, many of which likely cast those supposed “illegal votes” that were very much legal.

Trump spoke about his leads in many states that got “whittled down” as Election night dragged on. You know, like what happens in an election when votes are counted. He said there will be “lots of litigation” because of an “unfair process.” He said his people had information and evidence — “a lot of things happened” — none of which he could actually point to with any merit. However he didn’t hesitate to point the finger at mail-in voting, calling for the counting of legitimate votes to be stopped.

“I predicted that,” Trump stated Thursday. “I’ve talked about mail-in voting for a long time. It’s really destroyed our system. It’s a corrupt system, and it makes people corrupt even if they aren’t by nature.”

He didn’t predict anything. He said something false to plant the seeds of doubt in those that would listen. Then when some of the votes didn’t go his way, he cried foul. Not Presidential, but nevertheless predictable.

“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room.

It’s enough already.

There are votes that need to be counted, and the process needs to be done thoroughly and correctly, and with the current leader of the free world ceasing the rhetoric.

Biden on Thursday echoed his statements from late Tuesday night, stating “each ballot must be counted.”

“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” Biden said. “It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America.”

In a winning position, it was maybe easier for Biden to say those words. It’s tougher to take a loss with grace. To his credit, Trump said something we wholeheartedly agree with as he gave his Thursday soliloquy from the White House.

“Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election. We will not allow corruption to steal such an important election, or any election for that matter,” the President remarked. “We can’t allow anybody to silence our voters and manufacture results.”

Our sentiments exactly.