Broadway came to the small stage as Mrs. Irene Cole’s morning kindergarten class, with me as one of its members, readied ourselves to perform an interpretation of the “First Thanksgiving” for family and friends.

Nerves were on edge and anticipation was high. But we were ready to take the stage by storm.

Miss Dawn McCracken, the student teacher, was at the entrance of the room to greet the guests as they filtered through the door. She handed each of them a program delineating the events of the students theatrical production.

As the parents stepped into the large classroom, they could see the little feet of their children roaming about behind a raised partition at the opposite end of the room. My parents came in with my little sister Kathleen taking a seat on the end of the front row nearest the windows. The blond-haired minister whispered in his little girl’s ear and pointed to a particular set of feet under the divider and said, “There’s your big brother.”

“My brodder,” exclaimed the ten-month-old as she jumped up and down on her father’s lap.

Sure enough, when those feet, with the awkward step, reached the end of the panel, I appeared in full Indian regalia.

When I saw my parents and little blonde-haired sister, my eyes sparkled with excitement as I waved with a smile.

My nap time contraband cohorts, who had on similar Indian garb, came out from behind the makeshift curtain as we began conversing with one another. Just then, Jimmy Nuccetelli and Bobby Paul, the other two Indian braves, came over to do one last walk through for our big scene.

At the appropriate time, the veteran teacher stepped out from behind the partition to begin the festivities.

“The students have been working very hard over the last couple of weeks,” stated the kindergarten teacher clasping her hands together, “in preparation for our production of the ‘First Thanksgiving’.”

“We hope you enjoy the play,” she added.

After the stout woman disappeared behind the partition, two students brought out a large gray paper machete rock that had the words, Plymouth Rock, written on it. Then the play commenced as the Pilgrims all filed out from behind the makeshift curtain making their appearance on the scene.

“We have landed in the New World,” declared Ronnie Sicchitano, who played the part of William Bradford, the first Pilgrim to step foot on the Plymouth Colony.

The ensemble knelt down and offered a short prayer to thank God that the Mayflower made it safely across the vast ocean.

My buddies and I, portraying the Wampanoag Indians, made our appearance wearing Indian headdresses, necklaces and costumes when we came to greet the pilgrims.

“How!” I exclaimed while stating my one and only line in the production, portraying the part of Tisquantum.

“We come in peace to your tribe,” stated Jimmy, who played the part of Massasoit, chief of the Pokanoket, as he knelt and offered the pilgrims a piece pipe.

“We offer you a portion of our bountiful harvest,” declared Larry, who played the part of Squanto, as he knelt next to Jimmy and offered the pilgrims maize.

After which, Johnny, who played a fierce warrior and hunter, knelt beside his fellow comrades and offered the pilgrims animal skins. “Furs for the long winter ahead.” All the students went backstage as the scenery was changed out for a saw horse, wood plank and band saw.

Mrs. Cole directed traffic and praised her charges for things moving along splendidly. The pilgrims reentered the stage and began to build a new life by constructing houses and getting things ready for the long winter ahead.

Anthony Rossi, who played the part of Myles Standish, picked up the saw and started cutting the wood plank. The audience could hear the hammering of nails with a prerecorded tape on a cassette recorder from behind the partition operated by Miss McCracken.

A couple of female pilgrims, portrayed by Carol Finney and Terry Mellinger, brought out baskets with clothes and pretended to wash them in the imaginary river. Some of the other pilgrims on stage began to get sick due to lack of food. Bobby DeRose, who portrayed the first governor John Carver, laid down on a makeshift bed.

At the close of the scene, Bobby Paul came out and extended his hand as if he was overlooking a crop of corn the following spring. The Indian with the pudgy face knelt down and dug into the make-believe dirt to plant seeds. “This will give you much food to eat.” He shook arms with Anthony.

After all the little actors exited stage right, it was time for the Indian Pow Wow scene with me and my band of brothers. The kindergarten teacher sent us out single file.

Wearing full Indian regalia, the five of us sat in a semi circle and began to beat our drums and chant.

Johnny and Jimmy stood up and danced around lifting their legs high into the air as the others continued to beat our drums in a rhythmic beat swaying back and forth. We were praying for rain to have a bountiful harvest. The audience could then hear the sound of rain beating on a tin roof with a prerecorded tape on a cassette recorder from behind the partition that was played on cue.

The next scene was a rather short one.

After the pilgrims saw that the crops were good and plentiful, the Indians brought the fruits of their labor to the white men. It was a truly abundant harvest indeed.

Before the last scene commenced, a few students came out and picked up flattened boxes, which were on the floor the entire play. They placed sticks inside the boxes to create a long table. The teacher and her protege assisted the crew. Then all my classmates and I came out and gathered around the large table and faced the audience as we sang, “We Gather Together.”

We all raised clasped hands to thunderous applause from the audience and took a well-deserved bow at the end of the sole performance.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.