Some wandering election thoughts

It looks like the 2020 election season is finally over. Okay, maybe not completely over. Politics never takes a break. But at least we’re not seeing those wall to wall campaign commercials on TV anymore. We all can be thankful for that. Here are a few observations from this past election.

Winners gloat and losers gripe. Many of the same winners this election were the same ones who gripped after the 2016 presidential election, and did what they could to try to overturn the results. And likewise, it looks like many of the losers this time are not willing to accept the results and will do what they can to reverse those results.

Who knew at the beginning of 2020 that the wearing of a face mask would become some sort of political statement? Now that the election is over, how about we all try to do a better job of wearing those masks. I know it’s a pain sometimes to wear them, and there is debate on how effective they are against the COVID virus. But if you wearing a mask possibly helps keep someone you love from getting sick, isn’t it worth it?

While I may not agree with many of the policies of President-elect Joe Biden, he will be our President in January. I do believe he is a good man, and is sincere about his desire to bring this country back together again. Everyone needs to support him in this effort, even when you disagree with certain policies he promotes.

A true leader brings out the best in those he leads. It seems like over the past four years, Donald Trump has brought out the worst. On both sides. Joe Biden has the opportunity to lead and make that change. The opposition never gave President Trump the opportunity to bring us together as a nation. And who knows if he would have tried if given a chance? As a nation, we need to give President-elect Biden a chance.

The Presidential election is apparently over. And according to Fox News, MSNBC and most of the rest of the media, your very future was at stake. The presidential campaigns stirred up their base voters. They wanted it to appear like any of your future happiness depended on what happened that Tuesday. (I heard one ad on the radio that told their voters to “vote like your life depends on it!”) And it seems like many people believed it.

Don’t get me wrong, elections are important, especially Presidential elections. They determine, in part, the direction this country is heading. Veteran’s Day reminds us that many heroes have fought and died to protect your right to vote. And decisions made by those elected will have some impact on your life. Yes, elections are important.

But ultimately, despite what you may be hearing, whichever candidate won or lost the Presidential election will probably have little effect on whatever you may be facing in your life. What will really make a difference is you and the choices you make. Those choices are what will make a positive impact on the real life situations and the problems you face. That, and the grace of God, which can help you overcome, or carry you through, whatever you face.

This past week I had a phone call from my cousin, Mike. He reminded me of the relationship of his father in law, William Bullard, and my father, L.F. McPhail. Both men passed away several years ago. Mr. William was a strong Republican and Daddy was a strong Democrat. Mr. William drove Republican voters to the polls. Daddy worked at the polls on Election Day as a Democratic judge at Clement. But they were buddies. At the polls, they would probably be more likely discussing where they were going to go fishing, rather than any of the election contests. The election might have been important, but it wasn’t near as important as their friendship. I will never forget how, when my mother died suddenly, Mr. William was there, supporting Daddy during those difficult days.

I suppose it comes down to a headline I read from a media source that I can relate, because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. “The Babylon Bee” is a satirical website that looks at current events and life from a slightly off-centered Christian point of view. (Maybe that’s why I can relate to it so well.) The headline of a column on the site the day before the election tells a truth that seems to have been forgotten by so many. It read, “Election Outcome Predicted to Have No Major Effect on Eternity.”

And it won’t. Mr. William and Daddy knew that.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]