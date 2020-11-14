As election ends, divisiveness only appears to grow

Now 11 days removed from Election Day and a week removed from Joe Biden being announced to have received the electoral votes in Pennsylvania needed to take him over the magic number of 270 to become our 46th president, it has been an endless flow of unfounded accusations, speculation and misinformation from those who would rather spout conspiracy theories than accept defeat.

We should be celebrating democracy, and the record turnout this election saw. Instead, some are opting to call the process a fraud, fabricating any number of reasons for why President Donald Trump received 5 million votes less than his opponent and could not round up the electoral votes to retain the office.

The latest buzz word is “Dominion,” the electronic voting system accused by Trump of glitching and stealing votes away from him. Like nearly all of his other claims, there is an absence of tangible evidence.

Biden has so far won 50.8% of the vote compared to the 47.4% who voted for Trump, a 5 million vote advantage that is anticipated to grow as California and New York continue ballot counts. Biden has garnered more than 78 million votes to date — the most of any Presidential candidate — and Trump’s nearly 73 million to date are a record for a losing one.

Counts are still ongoing.

On Friday, Trump was declared the winner in North Carolina, where Trump held a 73,000-vote advantage, or 1.3% lead, while many news outlets were reporting that Biden won Georgia. A week and a half after Election Day, they were the final two states outstanding.

As of Friday, the Associated Press had not declared a winner in Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points, some 14,000 votes. There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. The AP’s practice is not to call a race that is – or is likely to become – subject to a recount.

Pending that Georgia figure, should it be given to Biden which many have already, it unofficially gives Biden 306 electoral votes and Trump 232 — the same margin that favored Trump four years ago against Democrat Hillary Clinton despite Trump amassing roughly 3 million less votes in total.

And, again giving that razor-thin Georgia race to Biden, it would mean Biden won 25 states and the District of Columbia. Trump won the other 25 states. That’s how split this country was. However, just because this country was split, doesn’t mean it needs to remain divided.

Four years ago, when Trump delivered his inauguration speech, we talked about putting divisiveness aside and moving forward. We chided salty Democrats and snippy press members who would bicker over inauguration crowd sizes and engage in a sophomoric back-and-forth with a new President.

That pales in comparison with the rhetoric we see now, where an election that saw historic turnout is being undermined and attacked with baseless accusations from an endless parade of people in power and other talking heads wearing their figurative tinfoil hats. Enough.

The echo chamber has now devolved into an abyss of vitriol that is only hurting this country, one whose people showed up for the election. They deserved to have their voices heard, and they did. Both Biden and Trump garnered an unprecedented amount of votes — one had to lose.

Some Trump proponents maintain that the news media doesn’t declare the winner, so Trump failing to garner the votes he needed is fake news, or at the very least a hasty conjecture. That’s a convenient narrative from those who reveled in Trump’s victory four years ago, and delighted as all the prognosticators ate crow and news people steadily reported more and more states turning red. It obviously doesn’t help that Trump refuses to concede, only attempting to galvanize his loyal base.

For those awaiting a Hail Mary for Trump, it doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.

In the spirit of moving forward, we encourage those who voted for either candidate to put aside the pettiness and, as we did four years ago, urge them to try to reach some common ground — as American people, as neighbors, as friends. However, with the swirling rhetoric that abounds from the top to the bottom, and those who accept it as gospel, we’re just not optimistic that will happen anytime soon.