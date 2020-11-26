Big Thanksgiving scene at grandma’s

In 1789 President Washington proclaimed a National Day of Thanksgiving, but this was hit or miss, and it was observed intermittently until 1863 when Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as the last Thursday in November. This seemed to satisfy everybody until 1939 when FDR proclaimed the third Thursday in November as the official Thanksgiving Day.

This was not supposed to be trifled with. However…

In some states the holiday was observed on the third Thursday, and in others it was observed on the old date, the fourth Thursday. A fairly common question during the 1939-41 period was: “Whose Thanksgiving are Y’a’ll observing, Roosevelt’s or Grandma’s?”

While Grandma didn’t indicate any particular preference; Congress got a little steamed by all the national confusion, and in 1941 a final resolution was passed which established the time for giving thanks as the fourth Thursday in November. Period!

Today, I suppose a good many families go out for Thanksgiving dinner. But, in small town America the table of choice used to be at Grandma’s house, and folks just hitched up or cranked up and clucked right along to where the guaranteed best spread was. In fact everyone stayed, or hung around Grandma’s during the Thanksgiving week. Of course travel was slow, arduous, and cold. So when Pilgrims from any distance gathered at Grandma’s they came in full force — and they came for extended visits.

The big Thanksgiving meal was around noon, and there was enough food on Grandma’s tables to sustain a depressed, small nation through a famine of Old Testament proportions.

With all the grownups, teenagers and little “younguns” present, a certain system of eating arrangements became necessary. The elders of the tribe ate at the “first table” the teenagers ate at the second table, and the miserable small fries stood around and put a silent pox on the human race as they waited, and waited, for the “third table,” their time to finally shush growling stomachs and fill up on Grandma’s vittles.

Purgatory was waiting for the third table. The adults weren’t so bad, but as the little ones watched and waited for the second table to be cleared, eternity took on a whole new meaning. The tots knew those aggravating, laggards, would try to eat all the good parts of the turkey and most of the best desserts before it ever got to them.

The second table smart alecks who had brought their sweeties along, played footsie under the table, held hands and gazed cross-eyed at each other while they wolfed down Grandma’s sweet potato pies to the last crumb. The third table could only watch in miserable silence. Many a youngster when asked what he wanted to do when he grew up, would reply, “All I want to do is sit at the first table, one durn time!”

Sleeping arrangements required a little imagination, even at Grandma’s roomy old house. Trundle-beds, pallets, sofas and whatever Grandma could devise were pulled out and made up for sleeping her brood and all the others that had somehow found her house and joined the family.

Naturally, it was automatic that fights broke out between three, four boys sleeping in the same bed. By the time the rest of the crowd was finally snoring, you could depend on some youngun who just had to have a drink of water or visit the facilities; thus water, in either case, awakened half the household.

The army of children was encouraged to play outdoors, regardless of the weather; so to keep warm they played some fast moving games. The girls would skip rope and fill the air with musical merriment such as: “Bum, Bum, Here I Come,” and “Pretty Girl’s Station.” Another favorite was, “Ante Over.”

Two sides stood on either side of the house with the ball. The throwing side yelled “Ante,” and if the other group caught the ball they exclaimed, “Over!” It ended when the throwing side had hit all their opponents with the ball. In a word, a side won when it had “slapped down all the other ‘chirrun.’ ”

Finally, before anybody passed out from ‘pure hunger,’ the sweet call of “third table” rang loud and clear. Games were quickly forgotten in that urgent scramble to eat. Suddenly, clean hands and small faces wreathed in smiles took their appointed places. “Let the eating begin!” “Thank you Lord” the third table would now be rewarded. Amen!

So as you gather with your own family today, blessed, as I hope you are, with so many wonderful things, give a passing moment of thought to childhood Thanksgivings and how it must have felt like eternity to wait for the “third table.”

Remember with a smile those Thanksgivings of yesteryear; moments and faces long gone. Remember too, that our best defense against the dark side of this troubled world starts in the haven of our own homes.

Remember the importance families placed in being together. And remember Grandma … that lady really knew how to throw a Thanksgiving!

Micki Cottle was a long-time columnist for The Sampson Independent who occassionally regales readers with her wit and charm. She is also a member of the Sampson County Historical Society.