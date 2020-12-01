A visit with the Mall Santa

After an early dinner with all the trimmings, my family loaded into the station wagon and headed up US-19 North to South Hills Village on the outskirts of Pittsburgh, Pa.

With only two days until Christmas Eve 1971, my brother and I wanted to visit the popular mall to make our last minute requests made known to Santa Claus before his annual trip around the globe.

During the 45 minute drive which bypassed Little Washington and went through such towns as McMurray and Upper St. Clair, John and I were just a chattering with no end in sight.

“If Santa Claus is at the mall,” commented my first grade brother with sincere consternation. “who is making all the toys at the North Pole?”

“That’s what the elves are for,” noted Dad as he pulled into the passing lane to pass another vehicle on the left. “They are the ones that make the toys.”

“Does Santa sleep at the mall?” I anxiously asked with a scrunched up face waiting for a response.

“No, he keeps his reindeer on the roof of the mall,” asserted Dad as he used his turn signal to veer the family car back into the right hand lane. “and takes them home every night.”

With wide eyes, I opened my mouth at the sheer wonder of the thought.

“Why don’t I turn on the radio,” snickered the 31-year-old placing his hand on the radio dial, “and we can sing some Christmas songs.”

I began to clap and cheer as my big brother and I belted out the words to “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

We sang along with several more festive holiday melodies before our family arrived at the anticipated destination.

Upon entering the vast mall, Christmas music could be heard throughout the large facility as it flowed out from the loudspeaker system.

As our family made our way down the main artery of the busy indoor shopping center to the central hub, Mom cautioned my brother and me to stay close; so we wouldn’t get lost in the crowd.

Every shop we passed was festively decorated for the holiday season with a few having hired Christmas characters to welcome customers into their department stores.

“Dad, Mom, did you see that?” questioned John as he caught up to our parents. “That man was dressed up like the ‘Grinch that Stole Christmas’.”

“I did see that,” pronounced the lean young man looking down at his oldest son and asked, “Did he steal your Christmas spirit?”

“Nope, I didn’t let him,” maintained the freckle-faced lad looking up at our father with a smile as we walked along.

When we finally made it to the heart of the mall, my big brother and I spied Santa Claus sitting on a majestic throne atop a large platform lavishly decorated which was surrounded by the Polar Express train ride.

Mom walked over to the steps on the opposite side of the platform to wait for us when we finished talking to the white bearded man. John was the first to hop up on Santa’s knee. He whispered in the old man’s ear before pulling at the white beard and laughing with a hand to his mouth. When the freckle-faced lad finished giving his list to Father Christmas, he received a candy cane from one of the elves and came skipping across the stage to our mother.

Then I climbed on Saint Nick’s lap with the help of another elf. I was very animated with my hands while making my requests. I did a lot of laughing and pointing in all directions before Kris Kringle himself helped me down tousling my brown locks.

After obtaining my own peppermint stick, I quickly rushed over to where my mother and big brother stood.

When our little family left Santa Land walking back over the train tracks, we made our way to the entrance of the Polar Express.

On the next trip around Santa’s village, John and I climbed aboard the magical ride. We even had our very own railroad car with one seat in front of the other. We had a grand ole time riding the railway through an enchanted forest with magical creatures. Then it traveled all the way up to lookout mountain around the backside of Santa Land.

Just around the bend, the railroad cars flew down a small hill, which brought laughter to both of us, before reaching the train station where the magnificent adventure began.

By the time our family reached the mall exit, it was beginning to snow as darkness descended upon us.

After everyone was tucked in for the long journey back to Bentleyville, Dad asked if anyone would like to stop and get a burger at McDonald’s.

“I do! I do,” my brother and I squealed in unison from the back seat as the station wagon pulled out of the busy parking lot and onto the highway.

We drove all the way to Little Washington for a hamburger, fries and a milkshake listening to Christmas music as we went. When we climbed back into the tan automobile after spending time with the red-haired clown under the golden arches, I had a puzzled quandary.

“How’s Santa gonna come to our house,” I asked my parents with trepidation as we drove onto Interstate-70. “We don’t have no chimney?”

“Why do you ask, son?” queried Mom while turning back to look at her youngest boy.

“Santa said he’d be coming down the chimney,” I stated looking back at mom with wide eyes.

“Well… ,” Dad piped up while turning on the windshield wipers to keep the snow from collecting on the front window, “not everyone has a chimney; so he sneaks in through the front door.”

“Then we better not forget to leave the door unlocked,” noted John putting his two cents into the conversation. “So Santa can get into the house.”

“Oh, I don’t think a locked door will keep him out,” their father laughed.

As we journeyed down the highway headed for home, our little family looked at the many splendid Christmas lights along the way, including the A-frame house up on the hill just outside the county seat.

The minister turned on the radio and we all sang along with the radio as “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” came across the airwaves.

It was a perfect end to a perfect day.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 29, A Visit with the Mall Santa.