Rosa Parks inspires by example

It was 65 years ago this past Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the first major action of the civil rights movement was ignited with the arrest of Rosa Parks, an unassuming seamtress and concerned citizen, with “a very strong sense of what was fair,” and an attitude that got her “into trouble sometimes.” Now, what could this ordinary individual have done? Well, Mrs. Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white male passenger, thus violating a Montgomery, Alabama law requiring segregated seating on buses.

The following Jim Crow scenario was played out in Montgomery and across much of the “new” South in 1955: “ Black customers had to enter the bus at the front door, pay the fare, exit the front door and climb aboard again at the rear door.” Even though Mrs. Parks was not the first black to refuse to give up her seat, it appeared that on that Dec. 1, 1955 Thursday afternoon, according to a fellow black rider on the same bus, “The Lord had the right person, in the right place, at the right time.”

With her grandfather’s pride, Mrs. Parks later recalled, “My resistance to being mistreated on the buses and everywhere else was a regular thing with me and not just that day.” Also, prior to her arrest, she had become a member of the Montgomery NAACP and was keenly aware of the civil rights issues of her day.

Along with this moment of spontaneous defiance — an act of civil disobedience — the black leaders in Montgomery, mostly black ministers, had a tough decision to consider — was this the right time to challenge segregation on the city buses and would the black community support the cause? Of course, a lot also depended on Mrs. Parks and her family. Fortunately Mrs. Parks had arrived at the belief that “the burden of change is on the blacks.” She would later recount, “The decision was made by the three of us — my husband, my mother, and me — that I would go on and use my case as a test case challenging segregation on the buses.” Fittingly, she concluded, “It was time for some one to stand up or, in my case, to sit down.”

Working with the NAACP and other community groups, black leaders called for a boycott of the city buses on Dec.5, which on today was sixty-five years ago, while calling for a black community mass meeting that same night to gauge how effective the boycott had been and to decide if the boycott should continue. To the great delight of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who ironically was a little hesitant at first, not knowing if there would be widespread black support, the black community, en mass, came out in support of Mrs. Parks and the boycott.

Today, we know the rest of the story and the lasting impact of Mrs. Parks’ lifetime of activism. Let’s be encouraged and inspired by her example.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.