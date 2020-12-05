Let the truth be told

“Truth be told, the truth is rarely told.” That’s a line from a current contemporary Christian song by Matthew West. And it’s the truth.

I suppose I could use that line as a starting point in order to rant about government and politicians. You know, how certain government officials threaten criminal penalties for COVID violations and then don’t follow them themselves. Or, how a certain politician is sending out requests for money in order to fight election results, but is using the majority of it to build up his own campaign fund. Or, how that $3 trillion that Congress passed for COVID relief was supposed to go to those who were really affected, but then much of it just ended up back into the bank accounts of the wealthy and big corporations. (Why do you think the stock market recently reached an all-time high when it looks like so many average people are hurting?)

Yes, it seems that the truth is rarely told by politicians. But that’s not what the song is about. It’s about you and me, and the two lies we often tell.

In the beginning of the song, West sings, “Lie number one, you’re supposed to have it all together. And when they ask how you’re doing, just smile and tell them, ‘Never better.’” But the truth is you are not doing well at all. Maybe it’s a physical or a financial problem. Maybe it’s problems in the family or in other relationships. Or maybe it’s just you. You are the problem. And everywhere you go, the problem is there. Because you are there.

Then there is the other lie in the song that hits home. West sings, “Lie number two, everybody’s life is perfect except yours. So keep your messes and your wounds, and your secrets with you behind closed doors.” Doesn’t everyone’s life look great on social media? The house looks great, the spouse is perfect, the kids are straight-A students and all-conference ballplayers. Even the dog is adorable.

But your life isn’t that way. And you know, in reality, their life isn’t that way all the time. Because like you, they have their messes, too. But you play along, posting your own cute pictures, hoping no one will find out about your messes.

By the way, I have nothing against those cute pictures on Facebook. I enjoy them, even all those dog pictures. And it is a good way to keep in contact with people. I really enjoy some of the funny stuff people post, and ignore the political posts as much as possible. The passing along of posts that probably originated in Russia doesn’t interest me.

But we have to keep the lies going. In the song, Matthew West says how it is in an almost tongue twister way. He sings, “I say I’m fine, yeah I’m fine oh I’m fine, hey I’m fine, but I’m not. I’m broken.”

Let’s face it, many people are not fine during this holiday season, despite what you may see on social media. And COVID sure isn’t helping the situation. Most families have had someone close to them who has had the Coronavirus. Tragically, some have lost loved ones to the virus. Businesses and jobs have suffered, and the education system is turned upside down.

He ends the song with the solution, a plea to God. “I don’t know why it’s so hard to admit it, when being honest is the only way to fix it. There’s no failure, no fall, there’s no sin you (God) don’t already know. So let the truth be told.”

Over the past ten years, I have shared much of my life, along with opinions and observations, in these columns. But, to be honest, there have been painful things that have happened in my life over the years that I haven’t shared. Some of those painful things were from the outside, or just a part of living. But, sadly, a few were self-inflected by unwise decisions. But I have learned, while I may not share those experiences with everyone, to go to trusted and caring family and friends with them. They have helped many times with their wise counsel.

But more importantly, I have learned to go to God. Why? He already knows, and still cares for me. And He cares for you. So go to Him and let the truth be told.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]