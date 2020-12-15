Christmas at Aunt Kathy’s

The snow had picked up again as our family came to the stop sign at the top of the steep slope near the Pomposelli’s house on Overholt Drive in North Huntingdon, Pa. on Christmas Day 1971.

John and me were sitting on the edge of the back seat peering out the frosty windshield at the near vertical incline in front of us. It looked more like the view of a roller coaster at Kennywood Park as it slowly crested the top of the summit before careening to the bottom.

“Whoa,” exclaimed the first grader as he looked at me with wide eyes. “I can see Aunt Kathy’s house at the bottom.”

“Are we going down the hill,” he added while shivering at the thought.

“You boys need to sit back,” declared Mom as she turned in her seat with the look of determination on her face, “and put on your seat belts.”

With the road covered in white, Dad put the tan station wagon in second gear as he said a little prayer before our slow descent to the foot of the ridge. Halfway down the hill, one of the rear tires hit a slick patch of black ice sending the back of the vehicle sideways. The tall blond-haired minister quickly spun the steering wheel in the opposite direction as it righted the car safely bringing it to the base of the roadway.

“That was a fun ride,” I commented as we pulled along the front of the single level house in the suburban neighborhood.

Grandma and Pappy Farrell, along with Aunt Sharen, a McKeesport High School junior, parked their 1963 blue Lincoln Continental behind the preacher’s automobile.

When the three generations entered the house on the corner lot which was covered in white siding, the Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins game, the second of the day’s double-header, was already in progress.

Uncle Harry and Aunt Barb Farrell were planted on the love seat heavily engrossed with the drama unfolding on the television screen.

After everyone greeted one another with a plethora of hugs and kisses, the tightly-knit family settled in for a warm and wonderful family Christmas.

Dad sat down on the sofa with Aunt Margie Farrell, who occupied my little sister Kathleen before her nap, as they watched the NFL game while conversing with the others in the room.

Pappy stepped over his grandsons Jeff and Bryan, who bore his last name, as they played with blocks in the middle of the floor. The family patriarch also sidestepped Michael Pomposelli, another grandson, in a runaway baby walker while on his way to the corner reclining chair.

Meanwhile, Grandma went into the kitchen to lay out the Christmas cookies on a three-tiered platter. The stout woman ran into her Italian son-in-law Angelo Pomposelli, Sr., who was taking stuffed shells from the oven while keeping his special sauce warm on top of the stove.

“Hey, Mom Farrell,” exclaimed the dark-skinned young man as he embraced his wife’s mother and kissed her on the cheek. “Buon Natale.”

“Merry Christmas to you as well,” noted the jolly woman patting his face as she took a gander at the handsome man. “Point me in the right direction.”

Just then, the minister’s wife brought my brother and me into the dining room where her sister Kathy was getting the kids ready to eat dinner.

Lori Farrell, who had a pageboy haircut, climbed down from her chair at the table and gave me a big hug and a kiss on the cheek.

“I saved you a seat next to me,” declared the six-year-old with a Fourth of July birthday. She helped me get seated before she climbed back into her own chair.

I told my brown-haired cousin all about our sled riding adventure with the car coming down the hill to Aunt Kathy’s house.

“It was so much fun,” I noted as the cousins both giggled with glee. “John and I even put our arms up in the sky just like on the roller coaster at Kennywood Park.”

John sat down on the opposite side of the table from the kissing cousins next to his four-year-old cousin Patrick Pomposelli.

Angelo Pomposelli, Jr., who had black locks like his dad, was playing with his silverware at the head of the table next to his younger brother while their mother put two-year-old Susie into a high chair.

After Little Angelo put the spoon on top of the fork, he hit the pronged instrument and sent the cereal utensil flying through the air whacking the brown-haired preschooler in the head.

“Ouch,” exclaimed Patrick putting his hand to his head with big tears welling up in his big brown eyes. “That hurt.”

“All right, that will be quite enough,” their blonde-haired mother raised her voice looking at her defiant son. “I’ve had just about enough of your shenanigans.”

“Those are for eating not flying through the air like bottle rockets,” continued the mother of four. “How many times do I have to tell you?”

“Would you like to go to your room while you’re cousins are here,” threatened the beautician waiting for a response from her oldest.

“No, ma’am,” groveled the seven-year-old looking up at his mother with puppy dog eyes. “I’m sorry.”

“There! Now that is more like it,” Aunt Kathy added.

Noticing that the meal was about ready, Aunt Margie stepped into the dining room to help dish out the food for the adolescents, including her daughter Lori.

About that time, Big Angelo brought in a platter of stuffed shells followed by Grandma with the marinara sauce and Italian bread. As Aunt Sharen walked into the room through the kitchen, her blonde-haired sister asked her to get the butter from the refrigerator; after which, she joined the kids at the table.

The cook stepped back into the kitchen to put another casserole dish of stuffed shells into the oven for the adults to eat after the youngsters finished their meal.

Grandma and her four daughters began filling the whippersnappers plates with cheese-filled pasta dripping with the Italian stallion’s secret sauce. The women finished helping the kids by cutting the Italian loaf and buttering the slices before leaving them to feast on the scrumptious meal with their youngest aunt.

Stay tuned… you can read the remainder of our Christmas Day adventure in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 32, Christmas at Aunt Kathy’s.