Biden has task to unravel mess

Even though President Donald Trump has not conceded, creating impediments to the smooth transition and transfer of power, the American people have spoken. And by all accounts, Joe Biden has been certified as the 46th president of the United States . Unfortunately, Trump’s supporters believe his nonsense about the election being rigged. As Americans and for the sake of our republic, we should revere our tradition of peaceful transfer of power.

Having made the political choice to change course, the American people can feel hopeful about the future state of our union, especially after the election of a “sane and decent human being” in President-elect Joe Biden, along with historic election of Kamala Harris as the first black female vice-president. Both of these individuals will bring back concepts that have been sorely lacking in the Trump administration, namely, honesty, integrity, intelligence, compassion, humanity and equality under the law. President Biden is right: “We can accomplish anything if we all pull in the same direction.”

With the inauguration of our new president and vice-president just 32 days away, let me just say that our current president has been a huge disappointment, failing miserably at any attempt to unite the American people and has demonstrated little interest in continuing America’s work in advancing the struggle for equality and justice. I am hopeful that the new government, led by President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris will make every attempt to “right the ship,” returning it to the American journey for justice, moving us in the right direction in the areas of racial equality, social justice, healthcare, education, economic equity and criminal justice reform.

Right now, we know there will be a Democrat in the White House and a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives as a result of the 2020 election, and in the U.S. Senate, there are 48 Democrats and 50 Republicans. However, those are not the final numbers as party control of the Senate will be decided in January, with two runoffs in Georgia. So, the Republican majority can be maintained if they win one of the two seats on Jan. 5, 2021. On the other hand, if the Democrats win both seats, there will be a 50-50 split in the Senate chamber. Now, our founding fathers had the foresight to contemplate such a situation, and in drafting the Constitution, they provided for the vice-president to break a tie vote in the Senate, in this case, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

Yes, there is a lot at stake — American progress or Republican obstruction, led by Mitch McConnell. Obviously, without a Democratic Senate majority, President Biden would have a more difficult time fulfilling his campaign promises.

Regardless, Joe Biden will take office in 32 days and to say he has a lot of work to do, unraveling the mess Trump has done would be “the mother of understatements.” Clearly, Biden is up to the task , with an approach to include all Americans.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.