Making it to the end

I’ve shared before about my friend, Mr. Paul Holland. Mr. Paul passed away a few years ago at the age of 99. I thought about my old buddy last week when we observed Pearl Harbor Day. I remembered Mr. Paul telling me about his time in the Pacific during World War II. In a way, it also relates to the times we are living in today.

Paul Holland was drafted into the Navy toward the end of World War II. He was assigned as a radarman to the USS Borie, a naval destroyer, and was sent to the Pacific to fight against the Japanese. The USS Borie was part of the U.S. fleet that bombarded Iwo Jima and Okinawa during the U.S. taking of those islands. Mr. Paul told me of how the ship was refueling from the aircraft carrier, USS Essex, during the Battle of Okinawa during a typhoon. A big wave carried the Borie into the underside of the Essex and caused considerable damage. (This happened on April 2, 1945.)

Mr. Paul told me how the USS Borie was about 35 miles off the coast of Japan in August 1945, as the Allies prepared for the invasion of the country. In their desperation, the Japanese had started crashing their planes onto U.S. ships. You’ve probably heard about the Japanese kamikaze pilots and the damage they did to U.S. ships near the end of World War II. On Aug. 9, 1945, Mr. Paul’s ship was crashed into by a Japanese kamikaze plane. The plane smashed into the mast of the Borie, just above the radar room, where Mr. Paul was stationed, killing 48 sailors and causing extensive damage. Mr. Paul said three other kamikaze pilots also attempted to crash into the Borie and finish the job, but they were shot down by gunners from a nearby U.S. destroyer.

What is unique is that this was the last kamikaze attack on an U.S. ship during the war. Three days earlier, the U.S. had dropped the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, and on August 9, the same day of the kamikaze attack on the USS Borie, another nuclear bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Mr. Paul said that it was only as their ship hobbled back to port the next week that they learned about the bombings and that Japan had surrendered.

World War II was basically over after the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima. But for Mr. Paul and the rest of the sailors on the USS Borie, it wasn’t. Mr. Paul survived the kamikaze attack and was soon back home. But 48 other sailors weren’t as fortunate. They were so close to making back home to their loved ones. But they didn’t.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now heading out to all parts of the country. It looks like the end is finally in sight. But the virus is still going strong. Hospitals are becoming overcrowded. The deaths are continuing to mount. And the experts tell us that the next couple of months are going to be critical.

Mr. Paul and his fellow sailors were close to making it home. Mr. Paul made it, but 48 sailors on his ship didn’t. Any death during a war is a loss, but for those who die so close to the end, it seems even more tragic. It looks like we are getting closer to seeing the end of this pandemic. Wouldn’t it be tragic for us to let our guard down and end up suffering the effects of the virus? Or maybe someone close to us. So let’s be wise and do what we can so that we, and those around us, can make it through. The end is in sight.

