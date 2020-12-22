Holiday hijinks gone awry

Following the completion of the early Christmas dinner for the youngsters at Aunt Kathy’s house in 1971, the five oldest cousins raided the three-tiered cookie tree in the kitchen before racing down the basement steps.

The finished basement was divided into two sections with a laundry room separated by a door leading to the outside.

At one end was Uncle Angelo’s pub which had an actual bar counter with stools and a locked liquor cabinet. There were also a couple of couches and chairs along the walls.

On the opposite side of the large room was a beauty shop with a hydraulic lift barber’s chair and sink for washing hair. The green-eyed blonde was a beautician, a trade she learned in high school.

While the older three played bartender and pub patron, Patrick and I went into the garage through a door at the bottom of the steps.

When the seven-year-old saw the garage door open, he suddenly ended his role playing and raced over to the entrance to the house which led to the space where his parents stored their vehicles.

“What are you doing in the garage,” questioned the curly black-haired lad grabbing his younger brother by the arm. “You know we’re not allowed in here.”

“It’s too cold out here without a coat, anyway,” he added pulling him toward the door as I moved out of the way.

“If you don’t let go of me,” threatened the preschooler as he jerked his arm from his older brother’s grasp. “I’m gonna tell, Mom.”

“We’re getting some toys to play with,” commented the curly brown-haired lad as he snatched his play gun from the toy box. “Mark and me doesn’t wanna play what youns are playin.”

“Fine,” asserted the oldest of the bunch as he seemingly gave in to his brother’s demands. “Now the two of you need to get back in the house.”

“We’ll play a board game… of my choosing,” he added with a wide grin.

“We’re gonna play ‘Mouse Trap’,” Angelo announced after closing the door to the garage. He walked over to a nearby shelving unit and pulled out the game of his choice.

As the curly black-haired nipper laid out the game board and continued to get out all the pieces, Lori noticed the game was for ages six and up.

“Mark is five years old and Patrick is only four,” reasoned Miss Independence Day shaking her head at junior. “They’re not old enough to play this game.”

“Yes, but together five and four make nine,” explained the second grader as he looked smartly at his younger cohorts, who obviously didn’t master their addition yet.

“It’s simple arithmetic,” he added with a smirk.

After a quick explanation of the rules, the cousins began their dance around the mouse trap hoping not to get caught in the drag net.

However, the board game competition didn’t work out quite the way the oldest cousin would have hoped. The freckle-faced lad was the ultimate victor of the contest.

“This game is stupid,” pouted the second grader as he kicked the game board with his foot sending the game pieces flying in all directions. “I got something better for us to do anyway.”

The smirking curly black-haired lad led the way as the small group of cousins ventured over to the other side of the room. He plopped into the barber’s chair and laughed while spinning in circles.

When the seven-year-old brought the homespun amusement ride to a screeching halt, he asked, “Who wants to go next?”

Patrick and I were the first two that tripped the light fantastic as we spun around like we were on the dance floor having the time of our lives.

After getting our quarter’s worth, the two of us laughed hysterically as we climbed out of the chair and fell to the floor from dizziness.

We couldn’t stop laughing as the two of us helped each other off the floor only to fall back down.

Eventually, we were able to stand without falling out again like a couple of moonshiners guzzling one hundred proof alcohol.

After the freckle-faced lad took several trips up into outer space, it was Lori’s turn to take the next joyride on the most groovy ride on their make-believe playground.

Without warning, the barber’s chair came off the pedestal and went flying in one direction while the Fourth of July birthday girl shot off like a firecracker in another.

We all gasped as the girl with a pageboy bob flew across the floor stopping short as she hit the row of chairs against the side wall.

After checking to make sure our cousin was all right, the five whippersnappers turned around and looked at the broken barber’s chair lying on the floor with wide eyes.

“Oh no,” cried the minister’s oldest son as he put his hand to his face trembling. “We’re gonna get it now.”

“No we’re not,” commented the curly black-haired lad with confidence as he walked over to the swivel seat. “It goes back on.”

The five of us lifted with all our might and managed to put the chair back in the slot before Angelo screwed the chair back on.

Upon cleaning up the mess, the little gang of hooligans raced up the stairs and stopped in the kitchen for more scrumptious pastry treats before joining their parents.

All the women were sitting around the dining table giggling like a bunch of school girls; while the men were in the living room watching the end of the Chiefs vs Dolphins game.

The five of us laid on our stomachs in front of the black and white console television set as the game entered its second overtime with the score tied 24-24.

Just then, Miami scored a 37-yard field goal for the win. Boisterous cheers went up all around the room.

Before everyone bundled up and trudged out into the snow to make their way home, Dad took a photo of all the grandchildren with his Polaroid camera.

While the family went around saying their goodbyes to one another, I hugged my cousins Lori and Patrick as we all giggled about the mishap in the basement.

“Shh… don’t tell nobody,” we all said.

This column is the conclusion of our Christmas Day adventure from last week.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 33, Holiday Hijinks Gone Awry.