At the stroke of midnight

“Five, four, three, two, one… Happy New Year,” shouted the Price brothers simultaneously as they continued to practice the most infamous line spoken during the last few seconds of the year.

Although there weren’t any fireworks in Bentleyville, located in southwestern Pennsylvania, to usher in the brand new year of 1972, John and I were planning our own display of revelry to mark the special occasion.

While we were working ourselves into a frenzy, our parents were making their own preparations for one of the biggest celebrations of the year — the New Year’s Eve church service and the after party in the parsonage.

The minister’s wife poked her head into our room to issue last minute instructions before leaving the house with our baby sister.

Johnny Puskarich, one of my classmates from school and church, was there to help ring in the new year and spend the night. He had just bounded onto the bed from off the nearby desk diving board following my lead.

“You boys need to hurry and get upstairs before the service begins,” commanded the tall slender woman looking suspiciously at the pair floundering on my brother’s bed. “You don’t have much time left.”

“Yes ma’am,” we asserted in unison before taking turns one last time diving onto the beds while pretending to run from sharks.

After climbing the stairs and marching up the side aisle nearest the organ to sit in the second pew from the front, John and I pulled out our favorite Hot Wheels cars as Johnny withdrew his own model vehicle from his trousers.

The three of us stood with the rest of the congregation when the worship service was opened in prayer by our father, the church pastor.

But as soon as the Rev. Pete Macinta took to the pulpit and led the song service, we went to work using the hymnals to build the racetrack for our diecast model cars.

When John’s car flew under the pew, he crawled underneath the wooden bench to retrieve it.

While my big brother was fetching his four-wheeled toy, my best buddy and I began using the track we put together for our groovy miniature automobiles.

Sitting on our knees at opposite ends of the track, we exchanged sly glances before releasing our Hot Wheels as they rolled down the track on an inevitable collision course.

As the small toys jumped their respective ramps, the racers collided in mid-air and crashed and burned.

We covered our mouths with little hands to muffle the spontaneous giggles at the planned ill-fated catastrophe.

As soon as John crawled out from under the wooden bench, he joined in on the light-hearted entertainment.

Prior to Mom stepping away from the organ and swooping into the pew, we quickly deposited the contraband into our pockets and placed the hymnals back into the racks on the back of the pew.

Then we hurriedly snatched the coloring books and crayons which were stacked at the end of the wooden bench and began working on a page as a cover story for our high-spirited behavior.

As Mom sat down, she reached to the pew behind and took Kathleen back from Sister Edith Basey, who had been minding her during the song service. During the preaching, we sat on our knees quietly occupying time like little angelic angels.

Dad couldn’t have timed the ending of the late night service more perfectly. It was just about the stroke of midnight when he finished with the closing prayer.

As soon as the parishioners began greeting one another with blessings for the new year, our little band of miscreants traipsed back the center aisle, out the door and down the steps to the parsonage to attend to some very important business of our own.

After walking through the apartment door, we quickly grabbed our outer garments before stopping briefly to satisfy our palates with a couple pieces of homemade chocolate candy in the dining room.

After snatching a pot from one of the kitchen cabinets and a metal cooking utensil from the middle drawer next to the stove, we stepped onto the back porch and began beating the utensils on the bottom of the pots.

The three of us rang in the new year by clamoring like a bunch of wild banshees just like our mother did when she was a young girl.

After finishing with our revelry, we hurried back into the kitchen to get out of the cold. Mom was getting the condiments out of the refrigerator as the threesome reentered the house.

“I heard you boys ringing in the new year,” noted the minister’s wife as she stood and closed the magnetic door holding several bottles in her hands. “I’m glad you had a grand ole time?”

“Now go wash your hands in the bathroom,” she added before disappearing into the crowded dining room.

After putting the noisemakers in the sink, we wiggled our way through the congestion in the dining and living rooms as we hung up coats before washing our hands.

By the time we returned to the hubbub, most of the congregants had already filled their plates. Mom helped us get some munchies and set us in the kitchen with our sister Kathleen, who was busily eating a iced sugar cookie.

After everyone emptied their plates, Dad brought out the slide projector to show photos on the wall of his family’s exploits throughout the past year.

There was a lot of friendly banter going about the room as photos of birthday parties and holiday gatherings lit up the wall.

There were a few terms of endearment spoken and even a laugh or two when the minister showed a side of my brother and I sitting with our legs hanging out a double-decker crib in the basement at our former house in Mill City, Pa.

“They look like a couple of prison inmates,” mentioned one parishioner with a snicker.

Although we were somewhat embarrassed by all the attention, we were sitting there proud as peacocks, along with my favorite pal, reliving the past year of our lives through the endearing picture show.

Stay tuned… you can read the conclusion of our New Year’s adventure in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 35, At the Stroke of Midnight.