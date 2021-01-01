No mulligan in 2021

While watching a football game recently on TV, I heard the game analyst comment about a coach whose team was having a bad season. He said he would be reluctant to fire any coach this year because of all the craziness of 2020. He said, unless there was very good reason to let a coach go, he would give them a mulligan because of the difficulties in coaching this year, primarily due to COVID-19.

What in the world is a mulligan? Well, if you have played any golf you know. You won’t find the term, “mulligan,” in any official golf rule book. But it’s a term that I am very familiar with throughout my years playing golf. Because I have often needed a mulligan.

A mulligan is simply a do over. If you hit a good tee shot, straight down the middle, you smile and act like you do it all the time. But what if you hit a bad tee shot? It ends up in the water or woods. You take your do over, or mulligan, and try again. Hopefully, this time the shot will be better.

Where did the mulligan come from? It is said that it came from John A. “Buddy” Mulligan, a locker room attendant at Essex Fells Country Club in New Jersey in the 1930s. According to a “Golf Digest” article, “One day Mulligan was persuaded by a few players to join their game. Having been busy working all morning, Mulligan was not properly warmed up, and he paid the price with a poor opening tee shot. As legend has it, he turned to his playing partners and told them they got to practice all morning when he was working, so the least they could do is give him a do-over. They agreed, and word spread of the ‘mulligan’ so quickly that other members adopted it for their games.”

Thank goodness for Buddy Mulligan and the mulligan. It has saved me many strokes over the years on the golf course. But how does it relate to everything we’ve been going through during 2020?

Well, for some, 2020 has been just fine, like a golf shot straight down the middle of the fairway. Other than the inconveniences that we all have had to face, some people have even prospered and done well. These prospering individuals got their extra $1200 stimulus checks in the spring and, if they have a business, may have gotten a hefty Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which has turned into a grant. They really don’t need a mulligan from 2020.

For others, 2020 has been like that tee shot that ends up in the water. They need a mulligan. The $1200 stimulus checks and the extra unemployment payments have helped those now unemployed. The PPP payments helped many struggling businesses. Those government payments weren’t much of a mulligan, but they helped. And it looks like some more help should be coming with the recent legislation from Congress.

To be honest, many people are looking at 2020 and are taking a mulligan in other areas. There’s that ready-made excuse when the boss asks you why your production is down. It’s also hard to exercise and work out because of lockdown rules, which has led to the “quarantine fifteen.” And now you also have a legitimate excuse for not going to church. Hey, it’s 2020.

The unwritten rule about mulligans in golf is that you only get one per round. Of course, that can change. Remember, it’s an unwritten rule. It depends on who you are playing with. (My foursome often carries an extra mulligan for the back nine holes. We also know the meaning of the term, “provisional mulligan.”)

What about 2021? Will you be able to take an extra mulligan for 2021? The U.S. government will have spent, with the new legislation, over $4 trillion on COVID relief. Now the U.S. national debt is at $28 trillion. It looks like we’re going to be dealing with the effects of COVID for the next several months. Also, I don’t think the boss is going to buy that COVID excuse much longer, and that “quarantine fifteen” isn’t magically going to disappear. I don’t think we can count on a mulligan in 2021. We’re just going to have to get serious and play our shot the best we can

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]