Emancipation — a legacy of freedom

On Jan. 1, 1863, one hundred fifty-eight years ago this New Year’s Day, with the issuance of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, black American slaves officially became the arsenal to defeat the South, also known as the Confederacy, led by Lincoln’s counterpart, Jeff Davis. And to this very day, the American nation has yet to fully recognize the impact black Americans had on saving the Union during the “tragic years”of the American Civil War.

Jan. 1, 1863, like July 4, 1776, should be viewed as a date among the most “American” of American holidays, a day of celebrations and thanksgiving, commemorating the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, declaring slaves in the Confederate states “forever free.” Indeed, this should be “a sacred day” for black Americans and a commemoration for all Americans. On that historic day, 158 years ago, Lincoln said, “I never in my life, felt more certain, that I was doing right than I do in signing this paper.” Two months before his assassination in Feb. 1865, Lincoln called the Emancipation Proclamation “the great event of the nineteenth century.”

Most definitely, the Proclamation turned the Civil War into a crusade for freedom, thus marking the beginning of the end of slavery in the United States, and by most accounts, Lincoln’s edict probably hastened freedom for some four million slaves. Regardless, Lincoln has become a symbol of one’s ability to move toward a more enlightened position. Interestingly it was during the last two years of his presidency that he manifested a great deal of respect for human worth and dignity as he greeted black visitors at the White House as no president had done before.

From the onset, blacks expressed great esteem for the Emancipation Proclamation, viewing it as being a symbol and an expression of “the quest for freedom.” Among blacks at that time, very little had inspired as much joy and thanksgiving than Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. It was indeed “a day of poetry and song,” filling blacks with a great sense of hopefulness throughout the United States. And to assure a Union victory, the Proclamation opened the Union Army and Navy to black men, allowing them to fight for a new dignity and self-respect, thus helping to insure “a new birth of freedom.”

For future generations, the Emancipation Proclamation created a legacy of the struggle for equality and justice. Whatever we do to begin this new year, let it be in the spirit of seeking the common good, as the ideals enshrined in the Emancipation Proclamation are timeless.

Today, many communities observe each January 1st as Jubilee Day, in celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation, using this “sacred day” to reflect on the progress that has been made in fulfilling America’s promise of equality and justice for all and looking back on where we’ve come from and where we have to go as America remains a work in progress.

