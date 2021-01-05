A New Year’s sleepover

Soon after the picture show at the 1972 New Year’s Eve after party concluded, the parishioners began to head out into the elements as they made their way back to their respective homes throughout the Bentleyville area.

My big brother John and me, along with our invited guest and my best friend Johnny Puskarich, were already bouncing off the walls with a ton of sugar in our system.

Cramming a few more cookies and other tasty treats into our mouths as the crowd thinned out, we only added more fuel to the fire.

We were like Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster eating his way out of a severe snowstorm.

While Mom and Dad were at the other end of the house sending the last of the congregants on their way, we raced out into the play room to entertain ourselves.

Our merriment quickly came to an end when the tall slender woman came back into the kitchen carrying several empty platters. She sent us to our room to get ready for bed.

Bed! You’ve got to be kidding? That was the last thing we wanted to hear. Looking dejected, we lowered our heads and slowly walked to the bedroom to do Mom’s bidding.

Johnny, who failed to pack any nightclothes, stood in the middle of the room in his tighty whities. When my brother told him he couldn’t sleep like that, my favorite pal informed him that’s how he slept at home.

“Yeah,” I noted while eyeballing my best buddy. “Mom ain’t gonna let you sleep naked.”

“Well … I didn’t bring none with me,” the nipper expressed concern as he stood next to his friend and classmate.

The kindergartners smiled at one another as I handed my playmate a fresh pair of nightwear from my dresser. “This is my favorite pair.”

After the invited visitor quickly jumped into the flannel pajamas, the three of us moseyed into the family room.

Dad was removing the three cushions from the couch to pull out the bed from underneath the elongated piece of furniture.

The exuberant boys each picked a cushion leaning against the closet door and laid them on the floor while Dad unfolded the mattress into a bed.

As we began to bounce up and down on the foam-filled squares, Johnny held my hand so I wouldn’t fall off.

The three musketeers broke out into uncontrollable laughter as we flew high into the air and back down again as if we were each on our own mini trampoline.

When dad left the room to find the sheets, John stacked the three cushions one on top of the other and did a somersault bounding off the other side landing on his feet.

As Johnny took a turn on the quickly built amusement apparatus to do his own acrobatics, he fell over the edge onto his backside chuckling.

Next, I tried my hand at the new entertainment device. I flew off and somehow managed to end up inside my sister’s playpen.

When the other two boys attempted to help me out of the enclosure, I slipped and landed on top of Johnny as we tumbled off the cushions and rolled onto the floor.

We covered each others mouth as our little bodies shook giggling with abandon.

While Dad stepped out of the room again to find a blanket, we heard a loud noise just beyond the front door.

John used the coffee table to unlatch the chain lock like he had many times before, after which the three of us opened the large wooden door.

A raccoon had knocked over one of the garbage cans on the side stoop and was rummaging through the trash.

“What’s going on in here,” stated the 31-year-old when he came back into the room with a thick woolen blanket. “Why do you boys have the door open?”

“It’s a raccoon,” asserted the first grader looking back to where his father stood putting the blanket on the bed. “He knocked over one of the garbage cans again.”

After a few minutes of watching the grayish-brown mammal that has a fox-like face with a black mask and a ringed tail, Dad announced it was time to close the door.

The minister quelled our fun when he announced that it was time to get into bed for the night. He lightly patted me on the backside as I climbed under the covers.

“Oh, we forgot our pillows,” exclaimed John as he jumped out of bed and raced out of the room. “I’ll go get them.”

When the six-year-old brought the pillows into the family room, he threw them onto the bed smacking the kindergartners in the face as we protested.

“You can share mines, Johnny,” I stated with a smile placing the pillow behind us as we faced one another laying our heads down.

Dad turned out the light and wished us a good night. Following a few minutes of total silence, the train could be heard in the distance rolling down the tracks as the whistle blew.

“Are you two still awake,” queried the freckle-faced lad as he turned over to have a look-see. “I’m not that very sleepy yet.”

The two kindergartners, who were looking at one another with wide eyes, said in unison, “Yes, we’re still awake.”

After several more minutes of talking, we decided not to sleep in the family room with Mom and Dad so far away.

“Why don’t we make a tent in the dining room,” stated the six-year-old as Johnny and I shook our heads giving him our full support.

All three of us helped to move the mattress into the dining room and quietly moved the chairs out of the way to put the pallet under the table.

After using the sheet and Grandma Price’s afghan from off the back of the couch to cover the table in order to make our tent,we climbed under the enclosure and covered up with the blanket and went off to dreamland.

The following morning, the blond-haired minister found the trio, all cuddled together with our little arms draped over one another, soundly sleeping under the makeshift tent.

This column is the conclusion of our New Year's Eve adventure from last week.

