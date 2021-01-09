The sun did come out this week. Well, at least, for a while. The dreary weather seems to fit with the dreary times that are around us. By the way, being a weatherman (excuse me, weatherperson) on TV must be a great job. You can miss on your forecast badly, people will still watch you, and you will still get paid.

There are dreary times around us. COVID is affecting us all, either directly or indirectly, at a much greater rate. And if you haven’t gotten it, you almost get the feeling that it’s not an “if” but a “when” situation.

Then there is the drama in Washington. The images from the Capitol Wednesday were frightening, angering and sad, all at the same time. It was more than a dreary day Wednesday in Washington, it was a dark day.

Maybe it’s a good time to get our minds off the dreariness. How about a good laugh. Here’s a funny story that I shared a few years ago:

A group of 15-year old guys discussed where they should meet for dinner. It was agreed they should meet at the Dairy Queen next to the Ocean View restaurant because they only had $6 between them and Jannie Johnson, that cute girl in Social Studies, lives on that street. They might see her, and they can ride their bikes there.

Ten years later, the group of 25-year-old guys discussed where they should meet for dinner. It was agreed they should meet at the Ocean View restaurant because the beer was cheap, they had free snacks, the band was good, there was no cover and there were lots of cute girls.

Ten years later, at 35 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. It was agreed they should meet at the Ocean View restaurant because the booze was good, it was right near the gym and if they went late enough, there wouldn’t be too many whiny little kids.

Ten years later, at 45 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. It was agreed they should meet at the Ocean View restaurant because the martinis were big, and the waitresses were pretty and wore tight pants.

Ten years later, at 55 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. It was agreed they should meet at the Ocean View restaurant because the prices were reasonable, the wine list was good and the fish is good for your cholesterol.

Ten years later, at 65 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. It was agreed they should meet at the Ocean View restaurant because the lighting was good and they have an early bird special.

Ten years later, at 75 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. It was agreed they should meet at the Ocean View restaurant because the food was not too spicy, and the restaurant was handicapped accessible.

Ten years later, at 85 years of age, the group once again discussed where they should meet for dinner. It was agreed they should meet at the Ocean View restaurant because they had never been there before.

As I am getting older, the above story doesn’t seem quite as funny as it did a few years ago. Well, at least we weren’t dwelling on COVID and the mess in Washington for a few minutes. As far as the dreary weather is concerned, there will be sunny days ahead, and hopefully brighter days for everyone.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at rvlfm@intrstar.net.