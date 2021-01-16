Get your vaccine when it’s your turn

I am writing this as a concerned physician member of our community. For those of you who don’t know me, I am a Family Physician at Clinton Medical Clinic, where I have practiced for the past 37 years. Recently I have fielded many questions and concerns regarding the COVID 19 vaccines from friends and patients and felt it would be good to share my feelings publicly through our local paper.

Along with most of you, I am weary of the masking and other measures that we have endured for the past 10 months of the pandemic. However, several of my patients have died from this disease and that hurts me greatly, as they were all friends in addition to patients. The public health measures we have been encouraged to abide by, the “3 W’s”, have helped to curb the spread and saved lives during the past months of the pandemic.

In my opinion, the vaccines which have been released for distribution thus far (and hopefully several more that are close to release) offer the best hope for curbing this pandemic. Reliable studies have shown that after completing the vaccine series, one has a 95% protection from “symptomatic” COVID 19. Those are pretty good odds. Many other medicines and vaccines don’t offer that good a protection. For the record, I took my COVID 19 vaccine (Moderna) the first day it was available to me and look forward to completing the series sometime next week.

Are there guarantees you won’t have any problems with the vaccines? No. However, there are no guarantees with anything else in life other than eventual death (and taxes).

I have read enough of the data in the vaccine trials and the process behind their development to be confident in their ability to help curb the pandemic. I won’t bore you with the science behind these vaccines, but the innovation is comparable to the development of the cell phones, which have dramatically changed our lives. Just like anything else new, there are risks — but there are risks associated with driving to work or to the grocery store. Thus far, complications from the vaccine are no more than any other new vaccine or medicine and less than others in the past.

Forget the politics that have surrounded everything associated with COVID-19. Folks, the dangers associated with this virus are REAL! These vaccines offer us a chance to get our lives back and to save some lives in the process. So please take my advice and get your vaccine when it is available to you.

Tommy Newton, M.D. is a family physician at Clinton Medical Clinic. He has been widely recognized for his work, including by the NC Academy of Family Physicians and American Academy of Family Physicians.