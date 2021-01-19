A Backyard Slug Fest

Once everyone had their fill of food at my Aunt Margie Farrell Fenske’s wedding in January 1972, the adults sat around and chatted while the younglings went outdoors for our own form of socialization.

When my big brother John and I asked to join our comrades in the backyard in Tenth Ward, McKeesport, Mom made sure to remind us to wear our jackets.

The five Farrell cousins descended the cement steps to join Lori’s newfound family members in the brick-walled courtyard containing a patio and grassy area featuring a Virgin Mary statue against the back of the property.

After deciding to play Red Light, Green Light, Jason, the oldest of the bunch, sacrificed his little brother to the band of newcomers, sighting they didn’t need the little runt to win the game.

“Why do I have ta be on their team any how,” queried Lane as he stomped his little feet in protest. “I don’t even know thems.”

“Cause it’s six against five,” trumpeted the youngster’s nine-year-old cousin Otto as he pushed the ring bear toward the interlopers. “Don’t be so stupid.”

“And, since they’re younger,” noted Albert, the little lad’s sixth grade cousin, as he grabbed a hold of him and smacked his backside. “They’re gonna need all the help they can get.”

“Ouch, that hurts,” countered Lane slapping at his older cousin’s arm as he steadied himself. “Don’t be touching me like that.”

Cindy and Janice just stood by watching as their brothers and cousins argued with one another about who was going to be on what team.

“Quit acting like a little cry baby,” the fourth grade cousin shot back while getting in the shaver’s face. “And do what we say.”

“But I don’t wanna,” Lane defiantly asserted with a hand on his hip. “And you can’t make me.”

“You’ll do what I tell you to do,” declared Jason as he snatched his little brother’s arm and forced it behind his back. “Or you’ll be sorry.”

When the seventh grader let go of the little tyke, he begrudgingly stepped over the line drawn in the imaginary sand to join the outsiders.

After the game commenced, everything was going according to plan until the Farrell cousins jumped ahead of the Fenske cousins by two points.

During the next round of play when I was calling out “red light, green light, yellow light, stop,” Jason deliberately pushed Angelo to the ground as I turned around.

“You did that on purpose,” shouted the second grader as he stood his ground against the tormentor. “So I would get taken out of the game.”

Since I saw my oldest cousin move after he spun about, the Irish-Italian was forced to take a seat on the nearby patio bench where he joined his little brother and cousin, the flower girl.

On the very next round, the 12-year-old smacked me on the backside before I finished calling out the colors of the traffic light.

“Ouch,” I exclaimed while turning around rubbing my hindquarters in an effort to take away the stinging sensation.

“Why’d you do that for,” I questioned looking up at the tall lanky adolescent.

“Cause I wanted to,” proclaimed the seventh grader as he puckered up his lips and kissed the air while lightly slapping my face. “Did I hurt the little crippled boy?”

A couple of rounds later when the score was tied nine to nine, Albert lifted up Lori’s dress to see the color of her undergarments.

While attempting to smack at the older boy’s arm as he quickly moved it away, the six-year-old was knocked off balance and teetered before coming to a complete stop.

However, it was too late. After Cindy finished calling out the traffic light colors, she turned around and saw the movement of the first grader, who was then expelled from the round of play.

Seething with anger, I rushed over as fast as my little legs would carry me to defend his cousin’s honor against the persecutor.

“You don’t be lifting up my cousin’s dress,” I proclaimed addressing the lewd 11-year-old. “Who do ya think ya are?”

“Oh yeah,” retorted the sixth grader as he got in my face. “And what are you gonna do about it?”

“You’re out, not Lori,” demanded Angelo as he came over to lend a hand in his cousin’s plight. “You shouldn’t have done whatcha did.”

“Is that right,” quipped Otto as he joined the intense situation shoving the black-haired boy backwards. “What are you, the crippled boy’s guardian angel?”

Jason came over and pushed me to the ground and straddled my neck with his knees on either side of my head.

“Get off my cousin, right now,” demanded the flower girl as she came running over to my rescue and pushed the seventh grader off.

“You’ve got spunk,” noted the 12-year-old as he propped himself up on his elbows slightly grinning at his new cousin. “I’ll give you that.”

With tears streaming down my face, John rushed over to help the cousins lift me back to my feet.

“Is that what these boys have been doing,” queried the freckle-faced lad brushing the dirt off my jacket. “Saying mean things to you?”

Unable to speak due to my little body convulsing through tears, I just shook my head up and down while gripping at my neck.

“We’re done here,” declared the second grader as he popped Jason in the eye as he was attempting to stand up. The big goon fell back to the ground.

“You’re nothing but a bunch of bullies and cheaters,” added the Irish-Italian shaver as he addressed the all Fenske cousins.

“Ouch, that really hurts,” complained the oldest of the bunch as he picked himself up off the ground holding his left eye. “I’m gonna tell my Dad.”

“Go ahead,” Lori dared her new cousin after turning around at the bottom of the porch steps with hands on her hips. “You try to splain how a second grader gave you a black eye.”

With that said, the Farrell cousins stomped up the cement treads and back into the house to be with their parents until it was time to go home.

This column is the conclusion of our adventure to the “Tube City” from last week.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 39, A Backyard Slug Fest.