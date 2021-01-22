Aunt Mollie’s quilts

It is sometimes referred to as the gentlest time of a year; tantalizing, sharp, clear, brilliant with her harvest moon and promises of lovely days to come. The sun’s brief life begins to wane and its harsh gold pales against a sky that turns so swiftly from blue to gray.

Like all of life, it is truly remarkable, this yearly changing of the guards. Generously she offers us the gifts of her days with their magic to astound us. This moment, and this moment only, belongs to each of us. We feel in our souls the mighty forces of the season; crisp nights, shorter fleeting days aglow with memories.

Yesterday it was Christmas! How rapidly these pages shuffle us through our days. The point of course is to live each, not just plan for tomorrow or drift through it. What a wonderful gift, this journey of life, this sweetness of living. The sheer, sheer pleasure of it! Today we can marvel at the beauty of the sky, pet the dog, laugh, love; Live!

I remember well an aunt of mine who kept old clothes in what she referred to as the ‘gathering bag.’ Just a collection bag hidden in the back of her closet. In her era, by the time a piece of clothing or linen had reached the gathering bag, it was indeed scrap. Collars had been turned, buttons removed, hems moved up and down as style dictated. There was no waste, and the gathering bag was merely the starting point for yet another project…the quilt.

As I recall her health was nothing to brag about, the family said she had always been on the puny side. And true enough, though her face had lines of strength they were mingled with a soft sadness. Her eyes were reflections of pain. Yet she had this terrific smile and zest for life. “Shaw,” she’d say, “I’ll just live till I die.” And the children always thought that was a funny thing for Aunt Mollie to say. She had polio… what kind of life was that? Youthful ignorance! Now, years later, we realize what warmth and happiness she brought to everyone who crossed her path during her few years on this earth. “I know I can’t save the world, can’t hardly make up a bed.” she’d say, “but I can make quilts. This is what I do.” And that is what she did. Hundreds of quilts. Aunt Mollie preserved a bit of life that you can keep forever; “If you can do it, that’s what you should do, give back.”

Aunt Molly’s quilts were indeed as colorful as she was. And she really did make quilts out of the family’s castoffs. She carefully pieced scraps of clothes, feed and flower sacks; anything and everything eventually found a home with Mollie. Joseph’s coat of many colors would have been no rival for her rainbow kissed quilts.

Many years before she died, she gave her family most of her special quilts. Of course, they were all “special.” How they were treasured and used time and again, until wear and tear made gentle memories of them. “Use them, enjoy them,” she’d told us. “Don’t hide them away in a closet.” And we didn’t.

Parts of our lives had been painstakingly worked into the carefully stitched patterns of those old worn quilts. Aunt Mollie, Grandmother, Mama; they each developed their own personal patterns as they worked by the hour on these ‘quilts of life.’

Recently I talked with a dear lady who still makes quilts “A quilt is a living thing,” she explained. “A quilt has a heart. I’ve never made a quilt just for show,” she said. “Each of my quilts was made with someone special in mind, and not always out of happiness.”

She pulled down a crib quilt. “I made this after my youngest daughter died at six months old. The background is from her nightie, and this piece of white lace is from her christening gown.”

A star made for a son when he was sent to Iraq; made from one of his shirts by an anxious, loving mother. His star … a star for good luck.

Bits and pieces of an old party-dress worn by an eager young lady to her first real party. A flash of faded blue from the overalls of a mischievous, curly-haired lad, who used to bring flowers and rocks and frogs (and love) to his mama. A piece of gingham from a grandmother’s apron, probably used to wipe tears from a youngster’s eye. A scrap of lace from the beauty of an old wedding gown, saved from a day in time. Perhaps they are part of the seasons of our lives. However we see them, they bring warmth and memories on these long, cold nights. Most of us still cherish these old quilts with their hearts of history beating in them. The wonderful ladies who made such beautiful creations toiled not so much for themselves as for others. It was work they found “necessary.”

One of the quilts I own certainly isn’t perfect, (no show-piece,) mind you. But, in reality, the most beautiful one I have ever owned.

Parts of it were scrapped from a frilly dress worn by a laughing young woman, many years ago. It is a photograph from the past. And when I look at it I can clearly see my own mother; in fact I have a picture of her in this very dress. I see her in a hundred moments. Fragile combinations of love and memories.

Such are the things of life and seasons of living are stitched from. Echoes, whispers of treasured moments, from all our yesterdays.

Micki Cottle was a long-time columnist for The Sampson Independent who occasionally regales readers with her wit and charm. She is also a member of the Sampson County Historical Society.