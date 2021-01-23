If Trump had been a religious practitioner, he would have outshone even the most charismatic preacher-provocateurs. There is a fundamental difference, however, between the promises of the preacher and the promises of the politician.

Religious promises for a better life are to be realized in the here-after. Political promises are for the here and now. Political promises disappoint. Trump gave hope — unwarranted — to many U.S. citizens who desperately needed hope, whose jobs had been outsourced or automated, whose way of life had been irrevocably destroyed. They believed. They were rewarded with disappointment.

We all need hope. Democracy is difficult and slow, and it reflects all of our human flaws. Some people would prefer an authoritarian government or a savior! Authoritarian government is also flawed. Authoritarian government rewards a few and destroys many.

Trump, the master psychologist, intuitively sensed the fears of a segment of the American population, and he masterfully exploited those fears, fear of a bleak future, fear of Black people, fear of immigrants, fear of Muslims.

Trump exhibited a despicable character. He blamed others; he ridiculed and disparaged people; he sought revenge; he was a chronic liar, and he was absurdly egotistical. Those traits are not characteristics of a leader. They are the opposite, the antithesis of the characteristics a leader exhibits. But his subjects accepted him, without question, just as devout believers follow their religious faith. Trump’s psychological insight enhanced his ability to attract millions of followers, but his venomous character alienated others.

Trump had a savant’s understanding that elements of the social media are magnets for juvenile rumors, and he fostered those rumors.

Anyone born in America can become President of the United States: Trump is the evidence.

U.S. democracy can survive any president: Trump is the evidence.

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.