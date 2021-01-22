One last look back, as we move forward

As we settle in to 2021, let us reflect a final time on 2020. A year that many would likely rather forget, it brought hardships to many like no other time before it, but as difficult and diabolical as it could be, it also saw a magnitude of resiliency, advocacy and democracy that fills us with renewed optimism as we fully embrace this new year.

In Sampson, we saw a school rocked to its core to begin 2020, lives quite literally in the balance as Union Intermediate fell victim to a storm event that ripped apart the school’s structure. Teachers protected their students, many of whom were shaken and some injured. Days later, those teachers lined up to welcome each of the students as they made their way from buses back to classroom, applauding them in an effort to ease their fears just a tiny bit, as portions of the school were still in shambles.

The school is still recovering, just as many are now adapting in the midst of new COVID-19 times. With 2021, there are vaccination events that will hopefully spell the end to this never-ending virus, but for now it is still a time of protection and precaution. That is especially being seen in our classrooms across the county.

As schools were being shuttered and studies forced to go remote as the seriousness of the pandemic set in, student sports, extracurricular activities and special events that often mark the end of high school careers were all canceled. Again, though, we credit teachers, parents and our local towns, which pitched in to ensure students knew they weren’t forgotten. From Garland to Newton Grove, and everywhere in between, we saw banners rise with smiling senior students’ faces on them — a small that we hope, and know, provided some solace to those teenagers who had the rug pulled from under them.

In 2020, unrest sparked by police brutality and an evaluation of long-standing monuments, saw demonstrations across this nation and the rest of the world, and were glad that Sampson was a part of that. As hundreds closed down busy roads in the heart of Sampson’s seat in Clinton to march against racism in a nonviolent way, it made a difference; it brought people together, and despite the noise, it was a unifying gesture in a world that is often too divided.

We saw some of that division with the discussion of our own past, as the monument to the Confederate soldiers of Sampson County was placed under the microscope. People made their voices heard — speaking passionately about Southern heritage but also about the hurt caused by antiquated symbols of war and the deeper meaning that serves to tear down a portion of people rather than uplift all.

Whether for or against removing that statue, people made their voices heard. They did the same during November’s election, which saw a staggering three-fourths of the registered voting population in Sampson County go to the polls to fill out their ballots, historical numbers that trended with those seen across the state and nation. It truly was democracy at its finest, and America at its best, as so many took it upon themselves to be a part of the process rather than sit idly by.

The bittersweet ups and downs in Sampson were perhaps best encapsulated with Ester James King, whose birthday celebration in May made people forget for a time about the omnipresent pandemic and life’s everyday turmoil. They focused on the old veteran on Hobbton Highway and helped him mark 100 years with a parade, some gifts and the Key to Keener.

The “man on the roof” smiled ear to ear the entire time during the community outpouring, cards and gifts sent from near and far. We’re happy to have those moments as King, in December, passed away after a full life of service to his country and his community, having had a literal hand in building structures across Sampson.

As we say bid a final farewell to 2020 and those we lost, we hold tight to the sense of community that we saw firsthand during one of our toughest years, because we know that signifies the strength of Sampson.