An efficient COVID-19 vaccine delivery

I am so thankful for my husband and myself being able to get the COVID-19 shot on Saturday. I thank the organizers, workers and everyone that took part in the mass COVID-19 vaccine delivery. It was so organized and efficient. I thought I would be there all day, but the way they worked it the lined moved very fast. I am making a plea to everyone that can take the shot to please think about it. It doesn’t hurt and so far I have not had any reactions. I am following the science, not what anyone else says or thinks.

Lethia Lee

Sampson County

Commissioner, District 4