Association salutes the Black family

Monday, Feb. 1, is the first day of Black History Month 2021, which is observed annually in February, dating back 95 years to 1926. For the 95th observance of Black History Month, the founders of Black History Month, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) will salute the Black family, with the theme for 2021 being, The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.

Covering over 400 years, the Black family has been the subject of study for many essays, articles, books, films and other media. As the foundation of Black American life and history, the Black family has been “reverenced, stereotyped, and vilified from the days of slavery to our own time.” However, much recent research, beginning in the 1970s, has found that the slave family supported the slave’s ability to survive and be independent, while giving slave children a sense of hope in the midst of adversity. In spite of the fact that slave masters “devalued the human characteristics of their slaves,” the love the slave children had for their parents, with the slave mothers being held in even higher esteem by their children, revealed the importance of the family.

With the end of the Civil War and the complete abolition of bondage slavery in 1865 and the collapse of Reconstruction in 1877, the federal government failed the Black families throughout the South in a big way as Black Americans were, again, at the mercy of former Confederate leaders whose goal was “to keep the Negro in his place.” The Black families, therefore, continued to suffer abuse from decades of segregation and discrimination, while being denied the basic freedoms and liberties to pursue their own happiness, with most Black families being forced into a system of sharecropping, that kept them in a “cycle of poverty and debt.”

From this point in our country’s history, much of the government’s policies and practices centered around the systemic exclusion of Black Americans, preventing them from fully participating in the social, economic, and political life of the country. However, these same policies and practices that excluded Black families, provided White Americans the finance, education, land and other resources to accumulate and pass down wealth. In spite of these many barriers to Black families’ advancement in America, they still had to figure out the best practices on black child-rearing, which included helping their children develop a strong sense of self, helping their children love their blackness—in essence, raising “a healthy, strong and mature black adult.”

Today, we must continue our focus on helping Black children in the home and community—children equipped with discipline, which will allow them to behave in a way that enables them to make it in the world, while getting along with others. In the meantime, the Black family today must encourage its members to “participate fully in the dreams and opportunities shared by all citizens,” by moving beyond the basic struggle of survival.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.