Will they come back?

That’s a question that many pastors and churches are asking these days. During this COVID pandemic, many churches have had to suspend live services or limit them. Many people are legitimately wary of going back to their church, if they are having services, because of the threat of getting the virus in a group setting.

Many churches have adapted to these times through the use of technology. Online services and zoom meetings are now common place in churches as a way to reach their congregation. Today’s technology has helped many not attending to still feel connected to their local church.

But the question remains, will those now not attending eventually come back to church? I read recently that church researchers are predicting that up to twenty percent of church attenders prior to COVID will not return once the pandemic is over. Why? There will be many reasons, but probably a couple of the main reasons will be simply that the church attendance habit is broken and they have found something else to do.

A few years ago I heard a minister share about his experience while in Africa on a mission trip. The trip took him to a small village in an isolated area. His mission was to assist in ministry at a church in that rural town.

The minister found that the congregation was vibrant and full of life. The worship services were joyous. The visiting minister was also struck by the length of the services, which would often last four or five hours.

Thinking back to his own church back here in the U.S., the pastor thought about his congregation, which would get antsy if their services lasted over an hour. How would they react if church lasted four or five hours? He thought that there must be some great spiritual insight to getting a congregation to worship God for such a length of time. So he asked the local pastor, hoping to get some spiritual formula to take back to his church.

The African pastor smiled and responded, “Look around, what else is there to do?”

“What else is there to do?” Back when I was growing up at Clement, we went to church, and we were there just about every Sunday. My sister even had one of those perfect attendance pins showing several years of not missing church. If you are of my generation, many of you can remember being in church whenever the doors were open. But before we get too spiritual and pat ourselves on the back, let’s be honest. What else was there to do?

There were only three network channels on that black and white TV. We never heard the term, “disposable income,” until we were well into adulthood, so there was very little money to spend on entertainment. Anyway, there weren’t that many places to go for entertainment, if you did have the money. So, you went to church.

Please understand, I know that many of us went to church back then as a place to grow spiritually. And it has had a profound and lasting effect on many of us, myself included. But it also was a place where our friends were, where we could socialize and enjoy each other. We could find out what was going on, have a laugh, share a concern and receive support from one another. It truly was a church family. Going to church back then was a habit, a good habit. Besides, what else was there to do?

Today, there are many more things to do. Instead of just the three networks, there can be dozens of channels on your TV to watch and occupy your time, along with your computer, internet, and the ever present Facebook. We have more money to spend, (earned, borrowed or given) and more places and opportunities to go spend it. And for many, the peer pressure today is to be involved in other activities other than church, like sports or hobbies.

Church researchers believe that the technological advances that churches have adapted during COVID will be a great help in reaching the unchurched. And thanks to those technology advances, you can watch or listen to a church service while on way to that travel ball game, or while sitting comfy on your couch drinking coffee, rather than attending. But what will that do to the idea of a church family and actual fellowship?

After I became an adult, my folks would ask me if I was coming home the upcoming weekend to visit. Half joking with them, I’d often say, “Sure, unless something better comes along.” Well, for many, instead getting back to attending church now or in the future, something else has come along. I’m just not sure that it is going to be for the better.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at rvlfm@intrstar.net.