About that time, there was a thunderous crash coming from the floor above followed by running footsteps and a loud bang. Something was going on in the church sanctuary.

Nearly falling off the bed upon hearing the earsplitting noise, Mark turned over with a start. “What was that?”

“Someone is up in the church.” John stated matter of fact-like, “and from the sounds of it, they knocked something over.”

Their 10-month-old baby sister Kathleen started hollering from the next room where their parents sleep. The rambunctious commotion woke her up from her slumber.

The baby’s cries grew louder as Mom quietly opened the boys bedroom door with the tired blonde-haired little girl in her arms.

“We didn’t do nothing Mom,” John pleaded while climbing out of bed as he went to his frightened younger brother to hold him by the hand. “Honest, we didn’t.”

“I know boys,” Mom whispered as she paused at the affectionate scene unfolding before her eyes. “The noise came from upstairs in the sanctuary.”

Mark climbed out of bed and both boys held on to one another while following their mother when they heard a ruckus coming from the next room over.

Dad was rummaging through a cabinet drawer in the utility room. When he called for his wife, she came running with the baby and boys behind her.

“I can’t find the flashlight anywhere,” Dad mentioned closing the drawer and opening the cabinet door beneath. “I know exactly where it is.”

He ran past his little family as they all chased after him through the kitchen, dining room and living room into the family room.

When he came out of the bathroom, Dad was grinning from ear to ear and holding up the flashlight as if he had won first prize in a bull riding competition.

In the blink of an eye, Dad was gone when he went through the door to go up the stairs to the sanctuary. Mom took Kathleen back through the house to put her back to bed.

The boys took off after their father as they raced through the open door leading up to the church sanctuary.

The two brothers quietly slide through the doors into the sanctuary. Squinting their eyes to get used to the dark, they could see their father as he walked up the side aisle next to the fire escape.

Sure enough, the loud speaker on the right side of the platform had fallen off the shelf. But the shelf was intact as it was still firmly secured to the wall.

Dad heard a noise coming from the church pews. He shone the flashlight in that direction and scanned the wooden benches.

“What are you two doing up here?” questioned the minister as he spotted his boys peeking over the second long seat from the front. “Well now that your here, get over here.”

Dad noticed the door behind the piano going to the fire escape was unlatched. Someone had emphatically been there. He made sure not to touch it until the police arrived; because they would need to check for fingerprints.

Dad took the boys with him to the pastor’s office on the opposite side of the platform, up the stairs behind the organ, where he called the police. Then he called the house to tell mom the boys were with him. She was worried out of her mind.

The preacher and his sons were just about to exit the office when they heard a loud noise followed by running. The boys eyes grew as big as saucers as they looked at one another.

Someone was still in the church sanctuary!

Dad grabbed the flashlight and ran out the office door and down the steps. The double doors were swinging back and forth.

The young minister ran down the center aisle as the boys ran after him. When they caught up to their father, all three stood there looking the front door.

It was wide open!

Dad ran out the door on to the porch and stepped down to the sidewalk. He looked in both directions shining the flashlight, but didn’t see anyone or anything.

Disappointed, the clergyman came back inside and carefully closed the door so he didn’t smudge the potential fingerprints.

“Now you boys get back down to the house,” he motioned to the stairwell. “I’ll be along shortly.”

Mom was standing with her arms crossed in the doorway to their house with the dimly lit lamp light glowing behind her.

When the brothers came down the second set of steps, they spied her while walking across the landing past the basement steps to the third set of steps to their mother.

“You boys get in this house this instant,” Mom demanded as she moved aside with pointing finger as the siblings brushed by her and came back into the apartment.

“I should tan your hides good,” Mom rambled on. “I was worried sick. I didn’t know what happened to you.”

John grabbed his mother by the hand and gave her a pouty face. “We was only helping Dad catch one of the bad guys.”

“One of them was still in the church,” Mark chimed in.

“What?” their mother panicked and quickly closed the door leading to the church sanctuary and locked it.

“Don’t worry, Mom,” John reassured his mother. “They ran out the front door of the church. They’re gone now.”

After mom put the boys back to bed, they heard their father come into the house and say the police wouldn’t be able to get there until the morning.

Mark crawled out of his bed and walked the short distance to that of his brother’s. “Can I sleep in bed with you? I’m scared.”

John scooted over a bit and pulled his little brother up on to the bed with him. Then he pulled up the covers.

As Mark laid down next to him, the six-year-old wrapped his arm around his brother’s waist as they both drifted off to dreamland.

Stay tuned … this is the second in a series of eight connected stories about a break-in at the church where my dad was the pastor in November 1971. You can read the next exciting segment of the “Church Thief” in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you are interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine. Once you enter the public Facebook page, scroll down to Chapter 2, A Thief in the Night.