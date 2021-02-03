Left, right: Let’s talk

Since I was seven years old and attending Hargrove Elementary School, I have identified with the left of American politics.

When my teacher passed out simplified tracts explaining the differences between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates of the year 2000, my little brain chose Al Gore. Many of the little and large brains of the time chose George W. Bush. And many certainly chose third-party candidates even further to the left and to the right.

Nonetheless, since that simpler time for myself and for the world, culminating perhaps in the riots at our national Capitol on January 6th, 2021, I have inched toward a realization which is based as much in tough love as it is in political analysis. The realization is that the practical meaning of the word “democracy” holds implications which many of us, day-to-day, including myself, find unsexy or generally unappealing: namely, a central structural implication is that we must listen and try to understand the perspectives of our political opposites. For they are, literally, our families.

I did not choose to be born into a primarily politically-conservative family, or locale, but despite myself I love it all the same — I love the people, my people. And on those occasions when I speak with them genuinely, with an open ear and mind, I often do not agree with them — but sometimes I do understand them. I understand.

A democracy, by definition, denotes an institution which can only survive if its disparate parts are able to listen and communicate meaningfully. The left wing cannot wash away the existence of the conservatives in the countryside, the engines of food and land and tradition; the right wing cannot wash away the existence of the liberals in the city, the engines of intellectual growth, culture, and discovery. Life will never be as simple as that. We may never totally understand each other, given the different types of political languages we speak, but that possibility never will negate that our greater aspiration must be to try.

We have seen historical examples of the neglect of this principle, have we not? — and on more occasions than we should like? The great Civil War, for one; neighbors killing neighbors, fathers killing sons; the nation’s leader assassinated, spewing further chaos; all due to political difference, an unresolved abstract disagreement within human minds , and a resulting regression back to ancient ways of bludgeoning each other to pulps to solve those differences.

Let us not hesitate to remember that we need not leaf back too far into the history books; that blood indeed was paid as a result of the recent Capitol riot, here in the year 2021, and that blood was paid regardless of the comparatively insignificant matter of “who was right or wrong.”

Blood was paid.

Our price for neglecting the central necessity of democracy, of communication and the aspiration for understanding, is the blood of our national brothers and sisters. It matters not whether you support socialism or whether you support the old confederacy. If you value any mentally-based ideology over the running red blood of another human being, I would ask you humbly to look within yourself and reconsider; and I will take it upon myself to do the same. Our democracy depends on it.

Garrett Whipkey is a native of Clinton, NC and a graduate of Western Carolina University, where he studied music and political science. He has worked on state-level political campaigns including Jane Hipps for NC Senate, is a member of the national political science honor society (Pi Sigma Alpha), and served as WCU’s student body president. He lives in Asheville.