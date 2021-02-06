Pouring gas on the fire

Okay, it wasn’t a smart idea. It was getting dark and I was ready to go home, but I’ll bet some of you have done the same thing.

Late fall, a few years ago, I was down at the farm raking leaves. You can end up with a large, large pile of leaves when you have six pecan trees. I had finally gotten the leaves up and ready to burn. It was getting late so I poured a little bit of gasoline on the pile to help get it burning. The leaves were burning well, but it was taking some time because of the size of the pile. It was starting to get dark, so I decided to speed up the process.

What would speed up the process? Some more gasoline. (Warning, do not try this at home!) Just a quick dose of gas and that would move it along. I stood away from the fire and splashed the gas. The flame exploded much higher than I expected, and I quickly backed up, just barely avoiding the flame. But it did make the leaves burn quicker, and I was soon home, somewhat shaken.

The technical term for what I did was stupidity. The technical term for what the gas did was accelerant. The gas accelerated, or sped up, the burning process. And accelerant, or accelerated, are words that I have heard used over the past months concerning the coronavirus.

It seems like the coronavirus has, in many cases, sped up the process, whatever the process may be. One example, as I wrote last week, many churches quickly and vastly improved their technology to meet the COVID challenge of ministering to their congregations. Many churches now have an online presence that they had not planned for just a few months ago. This has opened the door for the possibility for new and effective ministry. COVID accelerated the process.

Working from home, zoom conference meetings on the computer, and virtual calls instead of in person, may have been future plans for a business, but now are the norm. The changes made necessary by COVID may, in the long run, actually increase the efficiency and profitability of many businesses.

But the fire of change, which COVID has accelerated, has certainly not been positive in all respects. Businesses who were not in the best of shape were quickly dragged down even further by the effects of the virus. The most obvious were the restaurants. I dealt with many restaurants while working with the N.C. Dept. of Revenue. It seemed like only around half of them remained in business over a couple of years. It’s a difficult business to keep profitable, even in the best of times. So, when COVID came along with all the government restrictions, you saw many restaurants close. While certainly not in all cases, the truth is many were on the road toward eventually closing, but the additional financial hardships and restrictions made it even sooner.

Of course, it’s not just restaurants that are having difficulties during these COVID times. Nearly every business has been affected in one way or another. An example is the Center for Health and Wellness, which closed indefinitely last week. But if a business has shut down, it may not be entirely due to COVID. There may have been problems already present that were leading to a probable closing down the road. COVID only accelerated them. (There’s that word again.)

Probably the most troubling and long range effect is how COVID has sped up the division among Americans. Who knew that wearing a face mask would become a political statement? The hardships, uncertainty and controversy caused by COVID has poured gas on the flames of an already divided country. Congress may be able to keep businesses afloat with trillion dollar bailouts, courtesy of you and me, the taxpayer. But, more importantly, it’s going to be up to you and me to keep COVID, and its own accelerant, the media and self-serving politicians, from tearing us apart.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]