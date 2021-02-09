The Scene of the Crime

My brother John and I were up bright and early on Saturday morning as we wolfed down our breakfast at record pace and raced off to the family room for the weekly bonanza of cartoons on the black and white television set.

Not long after our favorite dog got into another pickle with Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy, there was a rather loud knock on the outside door to the apartment.

Dad came rushing into the room to answer the door. It was three officers from the Bentleyville Police Department dressed in their navy blue uniforms and hats.

“I’m Chief Joe Kurilko,” the large burly man took off his sunglasses and put them in his front pocket, “and these are two of my officers Teddy Amos and Dylan Rossi.”

As Dad led the local police unit through the door and up the steps to the church sanctuary, they passed in front of the television set.

My brother and I watched in awe as the officers marched past us single file. The last, Officer Rossi, stopped to say hello and shook our hands.

Grinning at one another, we jumped off the recliner and followed the young officer through the door as he began to climb the steps behind the others.

We flanked the town’s law enforcement officer grabbing on to his hands and swung them back and forth.

As we climbed the stairs, John told our new friend about the loud crash from the previous night followed by the running and slamming of doors.

When Officer Rossi informed Police Chief Kurilko what we told him on the walk up the stairs, the minister confirmed it.

The plump commanding officer squatted in front of us as he pulled out two suckers from his shirt pocket and handed them to my brother and me. “You must be our junior detectives.”

“Just like the Hardy Boys,” John piped up as we each took a lollipop, quickly unwrapped it and popped it into our mouths.

When the preacher mentioned someone ran out the front door, Officer Amos concluded, “It sounds like there was more than one would-be thief.”

“One must have ran out the fire escape door,” Officer Rossi motioned to the exit behind the piano, “and another out the front door.”

John and I watched as our new found friend, Officer Rossi, pulled out a forensic testing kit to gather possible fingerprints from the door behind the piano.

Officer Amos ran his fingers through his curly black hair as he waited for his partner to hand him a forensic testing kit before sprinting to the back of the church sanctuary to gather fingerprints from the front door.

“Whoever it was must have been spooked before they could grab it,” Chief Kurilko mentioned. “They must have heard a noise that made them realize they weren’t alone.”

When John and I heard the policeman say that, we looked at each other with wide eyes.

“Do you think they heard us jumping off the desk onto the beds last night?” I whispered.

“Not to worry,” snickered the blond haired young man. “You’re secret is safe with me my young detectives.”

After the other officers confirmed the presence of fingerprints on both doors, they asked Dad to retrace his steps.

The preacher told them he came in the sanctuary and walked up the side aisle; and the boys followed in behind him and were in the section of pews on the same side as the piano.

When asked if he saw someone over in the other section nearest the organ, Dad told the officers he didn’t exactly see anyone. But he saw the double doors going into the foyer swinging back and forth.

The curly black-haired officer began checking the pews in the opposite section. “What do we have here?” He held up a black leather wallet before finding $17 inside. “Whoever dropped this will be wanting it back.”

The police chief stated that more than likely this wasn’t the last time they’ll see the thieves in the church.

“When we left your apartment to come up the stairs to the sanctuary,” recalled Officer Rossi, “there was another set of stairs going down. Where does that lead?”

“Oh, that leads to the basement where we have Sunday school classrooms,” noted the minister.

The police chief stated they probably should go down there to check things out. Since both doors in the sanctuary were bolted, the thieves had to have gotten in another way.

After a very short inspection of the basement area, they discovered a footprint on the windowsill of an open window, which revealed a shoeless thief. Since the door was locked, that must be how the law breakers entered the building.

“From the looks of the footprint size,” Officer Amos surmised while pushing up his glasses on his nose once again. “it is most likely a couple of teenagers that broke into the church.”

“I think we can wrap things up here for the time being,” stated Chief Kurilko as he opened the basement door. “We’ll run these fingerprints through the system and get back to you.”

“But if it is teenagers,” noted the curly black-haired officer as he closed his patrol booklet after jotting down a quick note. “They might not have any files on them.” He walked out the door behind his boss.

“So we may not be able to find out who did this unless they strike again,” commented patrolman Rossi, “or get caught with their hands in the cookie jar.”

“Since you are my junior detectives, you need a badge.” he continued while giving my brother and I each a shiny star-shaped toy police pin. We both hugged his neck and said our goodbyes before he walked out the door with his co-workers.

“We’ll be in touch,” remarked Chief Kurilko as the preacher and the officers said their farewells.

For the remainder of the day and for weeks afterward, the preacher’s sons played “Hardy Boys, junior detectives.”

Stay tuned … this is the third in a series of eight connected stories about a break-in at the church where my dad was the pastor in November 1971. You can read the next segment of the “Church Thief” in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent.