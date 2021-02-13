“We’re on lockdown.” When I heard the nurse say that I knew my long Saturday night at the ER had just gotten longer, but a lot more interesting.

It was a late Saturday night, several years ago, when I arrived at the Emergency Room at Sampson Regional Medical Center to be with my uncle who had just been taken there by the rescue squad with severe stomach pains. I went back to one of the cubicles as the nurse was taking Uncle Clifford’s vital signs. Most of the curtain lined cubicles were already filled with patients. The hospital staff was scurrying from one cubicle to another treating each patient. To them, it probably was a typical Saturday night at the ER.

They wanted to do a CT scan on Uncle Clifford to determine what was causing the pain. So, for the next couple of hours I assisted in helping him drink about a quart of some cherry Koolaid looking solution that helps make the CT scan more effective. (Uncle Clifford said it sure didn’t taste like Koolaid. He had to drink it slow to keep from throwing it back up.) It was around 1:30 AM, and he had just about finished the solution. The nurse had told us that she would be back in a few minutes to take him up for the CT scan. Then things became interesting.

“We’ve got a couple of gunshot victims coming in,” I heard one of the nurses say. The already fast pace of the ER picked up considerably. A nurse apologized but said she was going to have to pull the curtain across the front of our cubicle. I could not see what was going on, but I could hear it, and it was interesting. (It was another of those times that I hated having some hearing loss.)

I could hear the ambulance pull up and I could hear them roll one of the victims into the ER and into a cubicle. The nurses and staff were rushing around getting what they needed to work in the patient. As they frantically worked on the patient, they used all that medical lingo, just like you hear on TV. I felt like I was in the middle of an old “ER” episode.

One of the nurses told the patient that the ER was now on lockdown and no one in the ER waiting room would be allowed to come to the back. She explained that they didn’t know who the shooter was, so they didn’t want him possibly coming back to where the victim was being treated. I thought it was a good idea since Uncle Clifford and I were only a couple of cubicles down from the victim.

A few minutes later, the rescue squad delivered the other shooting victim to the ER to be treated. While operating at an obviously fast pace, I noticed that everyone’s voices were calm and professional. Although Uncle Clifford was still hurting, we knew that he’d have to wait until they had handled the potential life or death situation. After about an hour, things started to calm down and he finally went to have the CT scan.

The CT scan showed that Uncle Clifford’s severe pain was from a hernia. The surgeon told us that he needed to go ahead and have surgery immediately in order to avoid possible further damage. The surgery team was called in and by 6:30 Sunday morning he was being readied for the operation. By 8 o’clock the surgery was over. It went well and he was on the road to recovery.

Uncle Clifford passed away a couple of years later. Since that Saturday night, I have been to the Emergency Room at the hospital on several occasions. (Fortunately, none for myself.) Every time I was there with others, the healthcare workers were helpful and professional. During these COVID days and months, their job has become even more difficult.

I know it’s easy to complain, and we often take it for granted. But we shouldn’t take for granted having a local hospital. Just ask the communities that no longer have one.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]