Church break-in explained

As more teenagers began to filer into our house, John waited patiently in the hallway at the top of the first set of steps for the love fest to end so we could go downstairs to our Sunday school classrooms.

The 6-year-old made sure I made it into Sister Margaret Thames’ beginner class before he doubled back to go into Ruthie Bubar’s primary class.

Upon entering into the classroom, I was a chatter box. I told my teacher and classmates all about the break-in at the church on Friday night and how we almost caught one of the culprits.

“One of the officers even gave me this badge to be a junior detective,” I patted the shiny star-shaped pin on my shirt. Some of the other students in the class looked in awe at it.

“That’s a very nice badge,” whispered my little friend, Johnny Pushkarich as the two of us clasped hands and took our seats at the end of the table.

I took off the badge and let my little buddy of Korean descent wear it during Sunday school. We were schoolmates in our kindergarten class at school; and we also sat next to each other in our Sunday school class.

After Sunday school, all the kids went into the multi-purpose room for children’s church. I was able to sit with my big brother on one side and my favorite pal Johnny on the other side. Linda Basey, who was good friends with Mom, was there with her 1-year-old little girl Kathy to lead the group of children.

The young wife and mother led the kids in a few songs — the Countdown, Happiness is the Lord, Stop and Let Me Tell You and Father Abraham as well as a few others. Then Mom came downstairs with Kathleen in a bassinet after she played the organ for the adult service.

All the children had a delicious snack before Linda taught a Bible lesson. Then Mom told one of her many continued stories — Whiter than Snow — one of my all time favorites, before being dismissed.

After I said farewell to my little friend, John took me by the hand and we raced up the steps, past our apartment all the way up to the church sanctuary.

Dad was standing in the foyer greeting the parishioners as they were leaving the morning service. Standing in front of the men’s restroom, we waved goodbye to our Sunday school teachers.

After all the parishioners exited the building, Dad patted us on the head before disappearing into the sanctuary for an impromptu meeting with the church board.

“Let’s go,” John grabbed a hold of my hand as we crept into the sanctuary and crawled up under the back pew on our stomachs.

“Mom is gonna be awful mad if we get our church clothes dirty,” I complained.

“Shush!” The freckle-faced lad put his finger to his nose while giving me a cross look. “You’re making to much noise.”

We both stopped talking as our father opened the short meeting by informing the members of the committee about the break-in on Friday night.

The group of men discussed their options to secure the building from further burglaries as well as alternatives to keep their funds safe from theft.

“I think it would be best if the treasurer would take the money home with him after each service,” noted Brother Ollie Duvall, “and take it to the bank the following morning.”

“We also need to purchase new locks for all the entrances to the church,” added Brother Thomas Bubar. “That way it will be a definite deterrent to having repeat break-ins.”

“To be on the safe side,” added Ollie. “I think we all should take turns to check all the doors and windows in the event someone forgets to lock them.”

The Reverend asked if they would also be purchasing a new lock for the apartment where he and his family resided.

“Well since it is the church parsonage, which is where you live,” commented Brother Bill Snyder, “I think you should be responsible for obtaining the new lock yourself.”

“Now I don’t think we need to have him do that,” Brother Ross Booth disagreed. “Since the apartment is part of the church, as you say Brother Snyder, we need to provide them with one.”

“Besides, Brother Snyder,” Brother Duvall smiled as he patted his white-haired fellow board member on the back, “it’s four to one. You’re overruled.”

After the meeting broke up, we went over to greet Brother Bubar, who just happened to be the father of John’s Sunday school teacher. He gave us each a butterscotch candy. When we made our way downstairs to the house following the short meeting, John asked why Brother Snyder was so much like Ebenezer Scrooge.

“What do you mean, son?” Dad quizzed his eldest.

“He didn’t want to buy a new lock for our house,” explained the 6-year-old. “Doesn’t he care about us?”

“Sure he does,” Dad chuckled as he tousled his son’s brown locks. “It’s just that he feels since it is our house, we should buy our own lock like anyone else.”

“Well if I had my gun with me,” John said matter of fact like. “I would have arrested him and put him in jail.”

His father explained that he can’t go putting people in jail for having a disagreement.

“That’s not against the law,” Dad put his hand on the little lad’s shoulder. “It has to be something bad like the break-in at the church or robbing a store or the bank.”

“Well if he ever robs the bank,” John put his fists up like he was ready to fight. “I’ll be there to lock him up.”

I chimed in by saying, “And I’ll throw away the key.”

“Sounds to me like you boys have been watching one to many episodes of the Andy Griffith Show.” Dad laughed heartily as the three went into the house together.

