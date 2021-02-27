Black history: Source of pride, motivation

On this next to last day of Black History Month, with a national focus on the Black family, there is greater demand being made on the family to take more responsibility for the education of their children as we continue to deal with the global pandemic of the coronavirus .

However, those greater demands are placing a heavier burden on many families that live in poverty as a result of America’s historic structural inequities. But this isn’t anything unique to our present generation. Much of the Black history that we honor and celebrate has come to be in the face of great adversity — a product of determination, dedication, self-discipline, of effort and an awful lot of hard work.

As a family, let your conversations and interactions convey and support the value of hard work. Let your children know that much of Black history has been about the triumph of the human spirit, a spirit that allows people to believe in their worth and dignity. And as the head of the family, you are to model the importance of education, while taking responsibility for your children’s learning. As a student of Black history, you must explain to your children those times you had to score the proverbial 110% just to be considered for certain opportunities. Now, if you aren’t sure what I mean by this, just ask your elders.

Undoubtedly, the more you learn about the history, achievements, and contributions of our ancestors, the more you will come to appreciate the power of dreams. We all have dreams, and the dream of one man changed the way the nation viewed Black Americans and how Black Americans viewed themselves. This man, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the father of the study of Black history, wanted to use knowledge about the black past, not only to instill pride in Black American heritage, but he also sought to inspire Blacks to dream and strive for excellence. In the words of Dr. Woodson, “We are going back to that beautiful history and it is going to inspire us to greater achievements.”

So, on this last weekend of Black History Month and for all those times you refer to our history to motivate and inspire your children and youth, please keep in mind the Black family must continue to “chart a course forward for present and future generations to make history,” while encouraging the children to embrace the habit of hard work and a deeper appreciation for learning. And the community at large should encourage partnerships between parents and the schools as a good place to build a cultural network of connections, especially in the early grades that would continue and be ongoing throughout the school years.

Ultimately, the shared goal must be one that supports the notion that each student should have an equal chance growing up as an adult, having the opportunity “to live a life of dignity, good health, economic opportunity and purpose.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.