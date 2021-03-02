Another day of book learning

The young minister’s wife came into the boys room singing as she went, “Rise and shine and give God the glory glory. Rise and shine and give God the glory glory. Children of the Lord.”

It was the beginning of another week of book learning for the Price boys; and John was like death warmed over. On the other hand, I popped out of bed like a Jack-in-the-Box grinning from ear to ear ready to face the day head on.

“It’s amazing how you can’t seem to get out of bed during the school week,” Mom surmised looking at her oldest before opening the curtains above the radiator. “But you are up and at’em on the weekend.”

The six-year-old was lying on his stomach with his arms sprawled out to the edge of both sides of the bed. The covers had been kicked all the way to the bottom of the bed.

“I know why he doesn’t want to get out of bed,” I noted while giggling as I hopped out of bed and began shaking my big brother to and fro. “He doesn’t want to go to school.”

The freckle-faced lad sprang from his bed and began tickling me as we fell between the beds. John ended up straddling me while lying on the floor helplessly laughing.

“All right, all right. You boys settle down before Mark wets himself,” their mother laughed knowing all to well what that feeling was like. “Your having cereal for breakfast. Now hop to it. The day is waiting to begin.”

The six-year-old leapt off his little brother and chased after his mother as she exited the bedroom. He called after her to put in his order. “Can I have Lucky Charms?”

I jumped off the floor as best I could to follow after my brother. “I want Franken Berry, please?”

After we finished our sugary morning meal chock-full of marshmallows, we raced through the house back to our bedroom to put on the clothes, which our mother laid out for us.

“Can I wear my junior detective badge to school?” I questioned while looking up at the tall slender woman standing before her youngest with hope in his eyes. “I wanna take it for ‘Show-and-Tell’ so I can let all the other kids see it.”

“Of course,” the minister’s wife let out a little chuckle as she patted the

clothes lying on his bed. “That’s why I have your black trousers and light blue shirt laid out for you.”

“It will make you look like a real police officer,” she added.

“I wanna wear my star-shaped pin, too,” complained John.

“Well, you don’t have ‘Show-and-Tell’ like your brother,” contemplated the mother of three. “But I suppose it will be all right.” She looked into his closet and pulled out a pair of black trousers and light blue shirt.

“Now we can be twins,” the freckle-faced lad announced to his smiling brother.

As soon as the pair finished getting dressed for school, Mom fixed our hair in the bathroom while we took turns brushing our teeth before sending John off to the bus stop down the street at the corner. He marched up the steps to Main Street above and was on his way.

The first grader had to walk down the street to catch the school bus with the other children. He attended Bentleyville Elementary School downtown, which was across the street from the Dari-Delite – a popular ice cream shop.

Dad gave Mom a peck on the cheek before he left on foot to go visit several of the church’s nearby parishioners, a couple of which were feeling

under the weather. He climbed the steps two at a time as he caught up with his eldest son and walked the short distance to his bus stop with him.

The blue-eyed brunette bundled up Kathleen before laying her little girl in the bassinet. Holding the baby carrier with one hand, she grabbed my paw with the other as we descended the stairs to the car parked behind the church building.

It was the five-year-old’s mother’s turn to take him and a classmate to kindergarten at the elementary school in Ellsworth, the next town over from Bentleyville.

We picked up one of the neighbor boys, David Hoffman, at the top of Oliver Street just before the “Big Dipper,” where the road dipped down into a deep valley before going back up again, and then doubled back to head to the school.

Mom turned the station wagon onto Main Street across from the V.F.W. building where John was still patiently waiting for the bus. He was kicking at some rocks on the ground.

I rolled down the window and called out to my big brother. When the freckle-faced lad looked up and waved, my classmate and I gestured in return from the back seat of the car.

When Mom dropped us off at the front entrance to the school, the mother of three reminded me that David’s mother would pick us up after school and bring me home.

“Your sister and I are off to do a little grocery shopping,” the tall slender woman kissed her five-year-old on the cheek after climbing the set of steps in front of the school.

“But we’ll be home before school gets out,” she reassured her son.

“Now, you run along,” my mother kissed me on the forehead and patted me on the backside. “I love you, son.”

“I love you too, Mom,” I smiled at her as I looked back while sauntering up the sidewalk with my awkward gait.

