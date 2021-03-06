The fallout shelter and fear

While doing landscaping work a several years ago, I noticed an odd looking little building behind the house where we were working. The small building was buried in the ground with a vent pipe coming out of the top. Covered with vines, it was obvious that it had been there a long time. Recognizing what it was, I knew it had been there for a long time, probably since the early sixties. It was a small fallout shelter.

Back in the early sixties, times were tense. There was the threat of a war between the U.S. and the USSR. There was the real possibility that the Russians might drop an atomic bomb on our country. People were scared, and a fallout shelter for protection seemed like a good idea. Thank goodness, there never was a nuclear attack. In reality, those fallout shelters would not have offered much long-term protection if there had been one. Looking back, fallout shelters may not have been a wise investment. But at that time, people were afraid, and the shelters helped them to feel more secure.

It happened because we were scared. Fear will cause you to do things you wouldn’t do otherwise. In our nation’s history there have been times that our country has acted contrary to our moral character due to fear.

During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln suspended the writ of habeas corpus (the right to seek relief from unlawful imprisonment.) Public officials, newspaper editors and others were imprisoned without charges because they were considered a threat. For example, Congressman Henry May of Maryland, as well the mayor, police chief, entire Board of Police, and the city council of Baltimore were arrested without charge and imprisoned indefinitely without trial in 1861. This doesn’t sound like American moral character, does it? But the people were afraid, and the leaders, even the great Abraham Lincoln, did what they thought was necessary to preserve the Union.

After the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941, the American people were afraid of a Japanese attack on the west coast of the U.S. Anyone who looked Japanese, even if they were an American citizen, were looked at with suspicion. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt authorized the forced relocation and incarceration of over 100,000 people of Japanese ancestry from the west coast to camps on the interior of the country. Over half of those relocated were U.S. citizens.

Then there were the Joseph McCarthy anti-Communist hearings in the Fifties. It seemed like there was an evil Communist hiding behind every tree. Think back to the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. People were afraid. With the 24 hour cable news constantly harping the terrorist threat, you never knew when, or where, the next attack would take place. If we have to give up some of our rights for the sake of security, that’s OK. We wanted our government to do whatever it took to protect us. Don’t tell us, just do it.

Looking back, (hindsight is always 20/20) we wonder how we, as a country, could have locked up people without charges during the Civil War, incarcerated U.S. citizens during WWII because they were of a certain ancestry, or allow a U.S. government agency after 9/11 to torture detainees, some later to be found completely innocent. It’s simple, fear. Fear can lead to unwise decisions made by a country.

Proper caution and respect for a potentially harmful situation is understandable and wise. To operate otherwise is foolish and reckless. Once the COVID-19 crisis is eased, there will be evaluations of how the crisis was handled. With time, we can look back and learn what mandates and restrictions were proper and helpful, and what were overreactions due to fear. Hopefully, they will be honest and not too political. (I know, I know, but we can hope.)

But fear can also lead to bad choices made by individuals. Fear that keeps you from stepping out when an opportunity presents itself. Fear that makes you dislike and distrust others just because they are different from you. And, like with our country, fear can often lead to decisions that you will later regret. Maybe, like building a fallout shelter.

