Breach in the church parsonage

When mom finished her grocery shopping at the Foodland in downtown Bentleyville, she returned to the church parsonage to find the lock on the front door had been breached.

Her eyes filled with tears upon seeing the complete disaster as she made her way through the house toward the kitchen.

Barbara made it as far as the dining room before putting her daughter’s bassinet on the table in the center of the room. She picked up the corner chair from off the floor and sat down to call the police.

After the minister’s wife put the milk and a few other perishable items into the refrigerator, there was a knock at the door.

It was officers Dylan Rossi and Bob Sevolski from the Bentleyville Police Department responding to a report of a break-in at the parsonage of the Assembly of God church.

“Please come in,” the young woman motioned with her forearm. “I just got home from the grocery store; and this is pretty much how I found it.”

“Feel free to do a walk through,” she continued throwing her hands into the air. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. Once you step into the living room, the mess gets worse.”

With that said, the police officers got right to work investigating the break-in and they sidestepped multiple items strewn about the floor.

The minister’s wife went to put Kathleen down for a nap.

Shortly after the police arrived on the scene, I busted through the front door from my half day morning kindergarten. My smile turned upside down as my mouth dropped open. “Mom, what happened?”

After she assured me the criminals were gone, Mom told her second born the police were there investigating the break-in.

I walked into my bedroom to find it topsy turvy. The mattress was halfway on the floor; and clothes from my dresser were strewn about. It looked like a tornado whipped through the room.

I became startled upon seeing a police officer leaning over the large oak desk with his back turned.

When the uniformed patrolman turned around, my face lit up like a Christmas tree.

“Officer Rossi,” I declared.

Under the circumstances, I became overwhelmed by the disaster and within seconds, my eyes began to well up with tears and my little body convulsed with tremors.

Officer Rossi looked at his junior detective and bent down to wipe my little cheek with his thumb. “Not to worry little man. I’ll fix this in a jiffy.” He put the mattress back on the bed.

The blond-haired young man sat on the bed and picked me up in his arms. “When we got the call, I knew it was your place; so I just had to come to make certain that you were doing all right.”

Smiling now, I noted, “My brother is gonna be sorry he missed seeing you.”

Officer Rossi saw the badge he had given me pinned to my light blue shirt. “I see you are wearing the junior detective badge I gave you.”

“I took it to school for ‘Show-and-Tell’,” I smiled looking up at the nice policeman. “I told my classmates all about the church break-in and about you.”

“Did you know my nephew Anthony Rossi, is in your class at school?” questioned the officer looking into the eyes of the preacher’s son.

“Really?” A light bulb switched on in my head. “So you’re his Uncle Dylan? I didn’t know he was related to you?”

“I saw him at Sunday dinner yesterday,” Officer Rossi mentioned. “I was asking him about you.”

After a few more minutes of consolation, Officer Rossi stepped out into the living room and left me to straighten up my bedroom.

Mom was putting the cushions and throw pillows back on the couch when the young officer entered the room.

“I want to thank you for how you handled my son,” the tall slender woman noted brushing the hair away from her face. “That was a very sweet thing you did.”

“I was glad to do it,” the young man smiled as he explained. “I have a three-year-old disabled son myself. Mark is a very special little boy.”

Dad’s jaw dropped as he walked into the room. “What in the world happened in here?”

After Mom told him someone broke in while they were gone, Officer Rossi exchanged pleasantries with the minister.

“It must have been the same ones that broke into the church last Friday night,” the uniformed officer surmised. “They were probably looking for the wallet that one of them dropped.”

“This comes as no surprise,” the young man reasoned. “We figured they would strike again.”

Mom told Dad she was so flustered when she came home that she totally forgot to get the rest of the groceries out of the car. After Dad retrieved the groceries from the station wagon, he and the officers sat down at the dining room table for a few minutes to discuss the break-in. Since the culprits didn’t find the wallet, Officer Rossi made the assumption that most likely they will return and discussed options as to setting a trap for the criminals.

I came out of the bathroom as the police were leaving. Officer Rossi made sure to say goodbye to his junior detective. After the local police officers left, Dad began to put the new locks on the front and back doors as John came home from school.

“You missed all the fun,” I excitedly explained to my big brother while grabbing his hand to go to our bedroom.

“You gotta see our room,” continued the five-year-old as the brothers disappeared around the corner. “It’s a big mess and I didn’t even do it this time.”

“Plus, Officer Rossi was here again,” I added with excitement.

Mom and Dad looked at each other and burst out laughing at their youngest son, who was a chronic jabberjaw. They both claimed he inherited the gift of gab from the opposite parent.

Stay tuned … this is the seventh in a series of eight connected stories about a break-in at the church where my dad was the pastor in November 1971. You can read the conclusion of the “Church Thief” in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent.