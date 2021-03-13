Standing in defense of democracy

In the words of the late civil rights giant John Lewis, “The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society.”

Interestingly, it will be a week ago from tomorrow that our “Beloved Community” paid respect to John Lewis as we commemorated the 56th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” This historic event was the assault on civil rights marchers that culminated in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Sadly, the freedom to vote is under attack again, which, to some extent reaffirms my conviction that “the past is never dead.” However, I do take some solace in the words of the Great Depression-era President Herbert Hoover who once stated, “The supreme purpose of history is a better world. Yesterday’s records can keep up from repeating yesterday’s mistakes.” With this in mind, in recent weeks, a great number of state legislatures have introduced bills designed to diminish and suppress voter access. Why? With the whole world watching, how do they expect to get away with this nonsense? Unfortunately, this seems to be a trend that has gained momentum since the November 2020 general election.

Lest we forget our past mistakes, we know that state legislatures don’t have the right to make laws that disenfranchise voters. We can’t let this happen again, allowing the ghost of Jim Crow to cast its ugly shadow on America ever again. With the urging of former President Trump, voter suppression efforts across the nation are at work as Trump insists Republicans act against what he calls the “left-wing tyranny.” He is vowing to work to elect “strong Republicans”— America-First conservatives.

Today, we’re at a turning point in our history with our democracy in grave jeopardy, as there is an “all out assault on the right to vote,” and this should be concerning to all of us who believe in America’s highest ideals of equality and justice. By all means, we must insure all potential voters have access to vote and make sure every vote counts. In expressing his opposition to this assault on our democracy, NC NAACP Conference President T. Anthony Spearman suggested “We must broaden the framing of the problem of voter suppression and craft tools for fighting it. The new wave of voting restrictions demands it.”

Most definitely, we must stand together in defending democracy. Remain engaged and informed citizens, staying aware of the threats we face and be willing to fight to protect our democracy together. According to the National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, “There is nothing more important than protecting and defending our democracy.” It is imperative that our government expand and protect Americans’ access to the ballot box.

Let’s also take time to remember our true heroes who sacrificed their lives fighting for the right to vote for all Americans, refusing to allow their memory and legacy to be mocked by any attempt to suppress the right to vote.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.