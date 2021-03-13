Is it a good or bad thing?

Well, we thought it was a good idea. But things didn’t work out quite the way we planned. On the other hand, something that we thought was bad at a certain time ends up later leading us in a positive direction.

Those thoughts came to mind as I read my “Our Daily Bread” devotional the other day. The devotional contained a story that I had heard in several versions over the years. Here’s the version from the devotional:

“According to Chinese legend, when Sai Weng lost one of his prized horses, his neighbor expressed sorrow for his loss. But Sai Weng was unconcerned. He said, ‘Who knows if it may be a good thing for me?’ Surprisingly, the lost horse returned home with another horse. As the neighbor congratulated him, Sai Weng said, ‘Who knows if it may be a bad thing for me?’ As it turned out, his son broke his leg when he rode on the new horse. This seemed like a misfortune, until the army arrived at the village to recruit all able-bodied men to fight in the war. Because of the son’s injury, he wasn’t recruited, which ultimately could have spared him from death.”

Who knows if it may be a good thing? Or if it may be a bad thing? This past week, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, with much debate, that President Biden and the Democrats had been promoting. The bill, which was passed almost completely on party lines, is promised to help Americans who have been hurt financially during the pandemic.

The highlight of the bill is the direct payments of $1400.00 to most Americans and the extension of unemployment benefits. This, along with other parts of the bill, is designed to help those financially hurt during the pandemic. Of course, being that it is Congress, there are many unrelated additions to the bill that have little to do with COVID relief and a lot to do with government spending.

So, is the COVID relief bill, actually titled the American Rescue Plan, because it’s so much more than just COVID related, a good thing or a bad thing? For many, it does bring welcome financial relief to those directly affected. It also provides financial aid to government institutions which have been strained during the pandemic. So that can be considered a good thing.

But there are other things to consider. The stimulus payments and the unemployment payment extensions may also produce a lack of incentive for many unemployed to go back to work, or look for employment. Many employers state that it’s already hard to find people to work. Recently, a company had a job fair looking for new employees and only two people showed up looking for a job.

There is also the price tag on the COVID relief bill. The $1.9 trillion will inject a lot of money into the financial system. Prices are already going up, and all that extra cash circulating will only push prices higher. You may have more dollars, but it will take more dollars to purchase things. That’s what inflation is all about. The stock market has already seen this coming. That’s one of the primary reasons that stock prices are at record levels.

Then there is the fact that the $1.9 trillion cost in the American Rescue Plan is $1.9 trillion the U.S. government does not have. It will be added to the already $28 trillion U.S. debt. You won’t hear much said about this in Washington. The COVID relief bill is basically a Democratic bill. But the Republicans can’t really complain about the spending since they did little to curb spending during the Republican Trump years. As a matter of fact, the rate of increase of the national debt was actually higher during the Trump years than it was during the Obama administration.

So, will the American Rescue Plan be a good or bad thing? You and I will probably decide based on how we feel the bill benefits us personally. But the truth is that at the present time, we don’t know. And, as always, time will be the final judge. Maybe we need to remember a quote I read that same day: “Time never said anything, but answered all the questions!” We may end up getting an answer we don’t like.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]