The suspects are apprehended

The Bentleyville Police Department was about to give up hope of apprehending the suspects in the Assembly of God church break-in.

Officers Dylan Rossi and Teddy Amos, from the town’s seven man police department, drew the short sticks for the final stakeout.

Officer Amos was camped out in the coat room just outside the church sanctuary at street level; while Officer Rossi was slouched in the driver’s seat of the pastor’s station wagon setting four levels down behind the building.

The blond-haired police detective had a full view of the side door leading into the Sunday school classrooms with the open window, the trap laid for the would-be criminals.

Dylan used his walkie-talkie to radio his partner, who was sitting inside the warm church; while he, in the other hand, was sitting inside a cold, damp vehicle.

“I’m about ready to call it a night,” announced the three-year veteran of the police force as he shivered. “These cold fall nights are getting just a little bit nippy for my taste.”

“I should have put on a extra pair of socks,” he added. All he heard was

laughter coming from the other end of the two-way communicator.

That was when Officer Rossi thought he saw movement in the trees next to the church outside the Sunday school classrooms.

The patrolman squinted his eyes as they adjusted to the dark.

He distinctly saw two shadowy figures creeping out into the open as they climbed through the window used as a trap like cheese to mice.

The blond-haired officer reached for his walkie-talkie and informed his co-worker that two suspects just took the bait and were most likely on their way up to the church sanctuary.

The curly black-haired patrolman lying in wait in the coat room sat tight for several minutes, but didn’t hear anything.

The officer pushed his spectacles up against the bridge of his nose as he radioed his partner. “Maybe your eyes are playing tricks on you. Are you sure about what you saw?” Rossi answered in the affirmative. “Well… they haven’t come up here yet.”

“They haven’t come back out this way,” the blond-haired young man mentioned while scratching his head.

“You don’t suppose they went into the preacher’s house?” queried Officer Amos as he picked himself up off the floor.

“They have their doors secured,” Dylan responded back. “Besides, their utility room light isn’t on. If the suspects broke into the parsonage, they would have signaled me.”

“I’ll give it another minute,” Teddy noted as he held back a stifled yawn.

“I’m going to use the preacher’s key to get into the basement and start up the steps,” the blond-haired detective explained while stepping out of the brown sedan.

All of the sudden Officer Amos heard whispers coming up the steps.

The young man waited until after he heard the double doors going into the sanctuary swing before making his surprise attack.

The curly black-haired young man managed to nab one of the suspects in the church sanctuary during the scuffle; but he couldn’t keep hold of both of the trespassers.

The bigger of the two escaped the lawman’s grip and tore off frantically running back down the steps to the basement.

The teenage boy ran straight into Officer Rossi, who was climbing the steps, as the suspect was rounding the corner by the church parsonage to head back down to the basement.

The minister opened the apartment door and turned on the light. Officer Rossi had his knee on the suspect’s back as he handcuffed the teenager before picking him up off the floor.

My brother John and I, who heard all the commotion going on above our heads, couldn’t sleep a wink. We came out into the hall wearing our pajamas and latched on to our father’s waist.

After greeting the boys, Officer Rossi smiled at the preacher. “It was, in fact, a couple of teenage boys just as we suspected.”

When Dylan brought the culprit in handcuffs upstairs, his partner had the other teenage boy in restraints sitting against the wall in the foyer.

He radioed the police department to have a squad car come by and pick up the suspects and carry them off to a holding cell at the police department for the night. They would be transported to the Washington County Courthouse for arraignment in the morning.

Dad told us to get in the house and back in bed because tomorrow was Sunday. We should have already been sleeping.

After the minister closed the door, he went upstairs with the officers while they waited for the transport to arrive.

We waited until our father disappeared around the corner to the second set of steps before following after him in disobedience.

Staying out of sight below the door at the top of the steps, we sat on the floor and leaned against the wall holding on to one another.

After the suspects were picked up, Teddy left through the front door to walk down the street to his vehicle which was parked at D’Orazio’s service station at the corner.

When the pastor of the church locked the door and turned off the lights, he and Officer Rossi headed for the door to the stairs.

The young man gave Dad back his key. He was going to follow the father of three back to the basement where his car was parked out back.

“What do we have here?” The police officer whispered. They found us sleeping on the landing with our little heads leaning against each other. Both men let out a stifled laughed.

While Dad picked up John, Dylan reached down and cradled me in his arms as they carried us back into the house and tucked us into our twin beds.

As the blond-haired patrolman was pulling up the covers, I opened my eyes and grasped onto the man’s hand as we both smiled at one another.

“Now you go off to dreamland little man,” the law enforcement officer noted caressing my little face.

I rolled onto my side and closed my heavy eyelids as I drifted off to sleep feeling safe and secure.

This is the final episode in a series of eight connected stories about a break-in at the church where my dad was the pastor in November 1971.

