It is late March 2021, and many schools are hoping to convince students and parents to return to in-person, face-to-face learning on campus.

As we continue to transition to a more normal school schedule and routine, part of the overall schools’ mission should be to insure that each student should have an equal chance growing up as an adult, having the opportunity “to live a life of dignity, good health, economic opportunity and purpose.” With that being said, each school must work to ensure all students are receiving the best educational opportunities possible.

Of course, the fulfillment of these educational goals will require everyone doing his/her part, with no one given a pass. And it starts with the engaged student learners understanding, first and foremost, that their job is to learn, becoming inspired, at an early age, to work hard at fulfilling their full potential and internalizing the value of education, with the adults in their lives encouraging them to dream big.

Those students who are returning to in-person learning will have to rely a great deal on self-discipline to help them see the value of following instructions and having a good attitude when interacting with others. All this will allow students to function better in the school setting, from active listening, asking questions and dealing with anger, anxiety and frustration, while helping them know the appropriate place and time for everything.

Students, at this point in the 2020-2021 school year, if you have not invested the time and energy in your own learning, please make a commitment to do so right now, dedicating yourself to building a future with endless possibilities and promise. Honor hard work and diligence by not squandering any opportunities to better yourself through your own hard work and striving.

As part of the students’ support system, there needs to be a visible and active family engagement which serves as a cultural bridge to the school, interacting with the school staff that is culturally responsive and relevant to the needs of the family as well. With parents acting as the students’ first teachers, they must play a large and crucial role in making sure the student is “disciplined” as a learner, believing that “without discipline and respect, little will be achieved.”

With our teachers staying abreast on developing concrete strategies, based on the best practices, our schools will continuously improve the effectiveness of instruction, while celebrating student achievement as means to give them positive attention. All this goes a long way in building a positive learning environment where everyone can thrive and develop a “constructive identity.”

With that in mind, teachers must never be afraid to examine their own values, myths, stereotypes and worldview and must remain cautious about making assumptions, while believing every student should be viewed as a valued member of that school community, deserving of support.

The presence of caring adults can make a huge difference in the life of young people.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.