Footsteps of my ancestors

Since I am a self-appointed family genealogist tracing my lineage back through and annals of history, I was pleasantly surprised upon making the discovery of having followed in the footsteps of a distant relative without even realizing it.

When I was at Evangel University, located in Springfield, Mo., back in the mid 1980s preparing to become a social studies teacher, little did I know my second cousin, three times removed, born nearly a century before me, successfully passed the teachers examination at the age of sixteen.

Harry Harrison Hain, the third of five children born to Henry and Elizabeth Huggins Hain, was born 25 July 1873 on the Huggins family farm in Buck’s Valley in Buffalo Township, Perry County, Pa. – the land of my ancestors on my father’s side.

Our common ancestor was his great-grandfather and my fourth great-grandfather Jacob Huggins, who was born in Lancaster County, Pa. shortly before the start of the Revolutionary War.

After a short stint as a dedicated educator helping others to reach their full potential, my cousin put this noble ambition aside to pursue a career in newsprint by becoming a journalist for the Greencastle Pilot and the Harrisburg Patriot.

Coincidentally, the apple didn’t fall far from the family tree.

Following several years behind the desk at the head of the class, I put the school books on the shelf and picked up the pen when I began as the “cop beat” reporter for The Sampson Independent – this very newspaper.

In fact, this week marks twenty years since I began working at the daily publication.

Since Monday was the only day of the week without a printed edition, I spent the majority of my first day on the job going to all three law enforcement agencies – the County Sheriff’s Department, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol Station – within the county seat.

In addition, I spent a couple hours at the Sampson County Courthouse in one of the second floor courtrooms furiously taking notes on my very first reporter’s notepad as a murder trial wrapped up with a guilty verdict.

Upon gathering an abundance of information, nearly filling up half the spiral notebook, I rushed back to the newspaper office and began diligently pecking away on the keyboard of my assigned computer to convert the scribbled notations into a news write-up.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that I had three articles on the front page in the newspaper the very next day with a byline announcing my entrance into the press corps as its newest member, responsible for bringing the news to the masses.

A broad smile splashed across my face not unlike the Cheshire Cat from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland accompanied by a warm fuzzy feeling in my heart knowing that I was was responsible for providing the public a very important service.

Following a short stint covering the daily grind of the long arm of the law, I was reassigned to report on city government and county education, a position I held for the next three years.

Although it was a daunting task to report on every aspect of the City of Clinton as well as all sixteen schools under the auspices of the Sampson County Schools, I jumped at the opportunity to put my college education – a political science major – and teaching experience to the test.

With my educational background and real life experience, my new responsibilities was the perfect fit; and beginning a weekly column about my own personal experiences a few month later was like the icing on the cake.

It was during my time as a newspaper reporter that I stumbled upon the next leg of my distant cousin’s journey through life as if finding buried treasure in the haul of a sunken pirate ship.

In 1891, Harry and his oldest brother John L. purchased the The Duncannon Record, one of three weekly publications in Perry County, Pa. Within three years time, he was the sole proprietor before becoming both publisher and editor of this yet existing newspaper.

Shortly after uncovering this gold nugget in my genealogical research, I was presented with the real possibility of actually acquiring my very own weekly tabloid in the town where my then wife Sharon and I both attended elementary school.

With a leap of faith, we packed up our belongings and moved to Bentleyville – a small coal mining town nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Starting with a waxing table, flats and a roller, we digitized The Community Press and brought it into the Twenty-first Century. We also ditched the dry cleaners drop off point, which was apart of the package deal when purchasing the newspaper.

While the former owner filled the paper with news items dropped off by local residents, we transformed the publication with the standard Business, Classified, Lifestyles, Local, Opinion and Sports pages along with our signature Hometown Hero feature splashed across the bottom fold of the cover.

By the time we sold the business a few years later for nearly twice the purchase price, we more than doubled our circulation as well as the locales in which the newspaper was sold.

Since that time, my life as come full circle as I continue to write a weekly column for the same publication I began working for two decades ago.

After spending many years in the newspaper trade, my distant relative became an author in his own right when he penned the “History of Perry County, Pennsylvania” in 1921 at the pinnacle of his career.

Ironically enough, a century later I am recording my own set of novels about the re”Mark”able adventures of a young preacher’s son and his family while living in that small coal mining community in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Coincidentally, I have also followed in the footsteps of one of my most-treasured writers – Laura Ingalls Wilder – a noted teacher, newspaper columnist and author.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.