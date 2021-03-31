Watch Group addresses ‘very grey area’

We in Orange Line would like to let the public know a little more about our group and clear up some things that have been in the local paper.

Orange Line was created for our community and Sampson County. We are on a mission to help make positive change in our community and county alike. We do this by supporting each other, addressing issues with our local officials, and community — regardless of race, social status, or economic status. We feel that everyone chose to live here, and we all want the best interest for our communities to come first. We have been divided far to long, and it’s time for that to change. We all must work together to make our county great.

We in Orange Line take an interest in supporting our kids. We have seen and heard from people within our community that find our kids are not a top priority for local officials. We have members working with Plain View Community Center to help get kids playing sports again. We and members of the community feel like the Parks and Recreation Department are failing our kids during this COVID situation in many ways. We understand the safety concerns; however, it should ultimately be up to the people to decide on these issues in the best interest and safety of our kids. We are also in the process of creating a scholarship opportunity for our local school students to help assist them and reward them for outstanding work, character, and more. We are working very hard to make sure our kids get the best education possible. We want our kids to have the same rights that other kids have within our county and neighboring counties.

Orange Line has also been made aware of some political issues. Such as townships being split apart by county commissioner district lines, Congressional district lines, EMS lines, and more. We in Orange Line believe that the townships should be at the forefront of importance. By splitting townships up in two, three, and sometimes four different districts. It leaves a lot of room for misrepresentation, nullifying votes, and untimely silencing the citizens in a township.

Regarding the article released on March 25, 2021, we would like to clear some things up. During the speech, no one person was called out for the conflict of interest, and no gender terms were used to reveal the identity of this individual. We in Orange Line wish the absolute best for this person, because this individual is part of communities and Sampson County. This person’s rights matter just as much as anyone’s in our communities. Ultimately, we are wanting the best for our kids, school system, school board, and community. This individual has been doing great things with the organization this individual runs to let a conflict of interest get in the way. We simply know that no one is above the law, and if anything were to happen to jeopardize our school board, this individual’s organization or future funding for our schools, it would ultimately hurt the kids in the future.

Many people consider this a very grey area that could open many unwanted doors. If the individual resigns, it allows this person to continue outstanding work in the community, while not putting the school board in a bad position. It would allow this person to make an agreement with Sampson County Schools to continue using the facilities necessary and already in place to continue helping our kids in the best possible way. There are people in the community that are not aware of the situation this individual is in. We will refrain from saying this individual’s name in any comment we make to allow this individual the privacy we all want, and ultimately out of respect for this person. We hope this individual will realize that the best decision for everyone and especially the kids, is for this person to resign and continuing helping our communities as this individual has for a long time.

Orange Line Community Watch Group

Sampson County